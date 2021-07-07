SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mixhalo, the wireless networking technology that delivers pristine, high-quality audio and other data in real-time to attendees at concerts and sporting events, today announced a partnership with San Francisco's longest-running outdoor music festival, Stern Grove Festival. As music fans make their long-awaited return to in-person concerts for this year's star-studded line-up, the free and optional Mixhalo experience will transform live music with unparalleled, in-ear audio. Following collaborations with famed MLS and NBA teams, the Mixhalo experience at Stern Grove Festival kicks off with Thievery Corporation on July 11 and runs the course of the Festival through August 29.
"Stern Grove Festival is a San Francisco institution that embodies the rich history and culture of The City," said John Vars, CEO of Mixhalo. "The return to live music is a pivotal moment for everyone - from the artists to the fans - and we can't wait to provide a totally new way to experience audio at the series."
At a Mixhalo-powered concert, music fans use their phone, headphones and the free Mixhalo mobile app to unlock crystal-clear, real-time audio coming straight from the soundboard. Fans have access to an intimate, immersive audio experience, putting them in control of the audio they came to experience. With Mixhalo as a supplement to the venue's audio systems, concertgoers will have the same high-fidelity audio that artists like Aerosmith, Metallica and Incubus have been bringing to their fans via Mixhalo.
Founded by Incubus lead guitarist and songwriter Mike Einziger and internationally-acclaimed violinist Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger, offering an intimate, soundboard-quality audio experience at concerts is at the core of Mixhalo's vision.
"As the first music festival to adopt Mixhalo's technology, we believe we're at the forefront of what's next for live music," said Matthew Goldman, Board Chair of Stern Grove Festival. "We're excited to offer an elevated experience to our audiences this year, through Mixhalo's immersive live audio app as well as our live streams. We will continue to innovate and develop new ways for people to experience the Grove, whether in-person or online."
How Mixhalo Works
Mixhalo's no-latency, network-based technology delivers pristine, high-quality audio and other data in real time to attendees at concerts, sporting events, conferences, and any other live event where people gather to consume content.
For the Mixhalo experience, concertgoers should bring wired earbuds or headphones to the show, download the free Mixhalo mobile app, and hit "play" in the app to experience crystal-clear audio coming straight from the soundboard.
As a result, every seat - including the nosebleeds - has access to better, more immersive audio, transforming the live event experience. Applications for the platform are extensive, and include: Concerts and Festivals; Conferences and Trade Shows; E-sports and Sporting Events; Interpretation Services; Museums, Megachurches and more.
About Mixhalo
Mixhalo is a real-time audio platform delivering a high-quality, immersive experience for live events including concerts, conferences, festivals, sporting events, and anywhere people gather to hear content. Founded by Incubus Guitarist and songwriter Mike Einziger and internationally-acclaimed violinist, Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger, Mixhalo enables live event organizers to give audiences exactly what they came for, with real-time audio delivered directly to attendees' own phones (via a free app) and headphones. Mixhalo has been deployed by big names including Aerosmith, Charlie Puth, Incubus, Metallica, and TechCrunch. The company is backed by investors including Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, Cowboy Ventures, Red Light Management, and others in technology, sports and entertainment.
For more information, visit http://www.mixhalo.com or follow us on Instagram at @Mixhalo.
About Stern Grove Festival:
Stern Grove Festival is a beloved annual San Francisco summer tradition spanning 84 years and counting. Each summer, the Festival presents 10 free concerts featuring a curated mix of popular headliners, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Grammy Award-winners, and rising new stars. Past Festival performers include The Isley Brothers, Smokey Robinson, The Doobie Brothers, Kool & the Gang, Toots & the Maytals, Mavis Staples, The Psychedelic Furs, Mitski, Pink Martini, Ziggy Marley, Ozomatli, Digable Planets, Carlos Santana, Sheila E., and many more!
Stern Grove Festival also presents over 30 admission-free arts education programs for youth and young adults in San Francisco each year, fulfilling its mission to make live musical experiences accessible to all. Learn more by visiting http://www.sterngrove.org.
