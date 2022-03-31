Roer's Zoofari, a petting zoo and safari experience in Reston, Virginia, is hosting its annual Easter Eggstravaganza on April 9th, 10th, 16th, and 17th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The event will feature Easter egg runs, an adult Easter egg hunt, and an Easter parade.
RESTON, Va., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the Spring season in full bloom, Roer's Zoofari is celebrating the upcoming Easter holiday with two weekends filled with fun activities and animal encounters for the whole family. From 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on April 9th, 10th, 16th, and 17th, guests are invited to the zoo for Easter festivities and up-close experiences with wildlife.
"We are so excited to invite the local Reston community to Roer's Zoofari for this year's Easter Eggstravaganza," said Roer's Zoofari CEO Vanessa Roer. "As the weather gets warmer, we're looking forward to welcoming families across the DMV to enjoy all of the outdoor activities we have to offer."
This year's Easter Eggstravaganza schedule is stacked with events and animal encounters perfect for all ages. Visitors can enjoy face painting and temporary tattoos, a moon bounce, and arts and crafts tables set up throughout the pavilion area. Easter egg run races will be held every hour from 10am to 4pm, and on Sundays, guests can join a special one-hour Easter bunny paint session.
Each day at 1:15 pm, visitors can watch the Easter Parade, featuring bunnies, a corn snake, a kangaroo, baby sheep, and more wildlife animals throughout the zoo's newest Africa Exhibit.
For adults coming with family and friends, Roer's Zoofari is hosting a special adult Easter egg hunt. Participants who find the medium-sized eggs hidden throughout the park have the chance to spin a wheel to win exciting prizes.
For more information on the Easter Eggstravaganza, please visit https://www.roerszoofari.com/easter-2022/.
About Roer's Zoofari
Roer's Zoofari is a Zoological Association of America and American Humane accredited petting zoo and safari experience in Reston, Virginia that provides opportunities for visitors to discover and connect with animals through education and hands-on interactions. Roer's Zoofari is home to around 500 animals across 73 species of mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian, arachnid, and butterfly. For more information on how to visit the zoo, visit http://www.roerszoofari.com.
