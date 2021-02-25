VENICE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After decades of crafting opulent and culturally-driven hospitality experiences as the former EVP of Design for Wynn Hotels and Resorts, renowned designer Roger Thomas has expanded his love of historical art and architectural details to include the conservation and restoration of Venetian culture. Thomas, now a part-time Venice resident and longtime supporter of the foundation's work to protect the city's cultural legacy, has been appointed to the Italian Board of Directors of Venetian Heritage and will continue his work as a staunch advocate for the organization's efforts.
With offices in Venice and New York City, Venetian Heritage is an international non-profit organization of like-minded individuals dedicated to safeguarding the rich cultural history in Venice and surrounding areas once encompassed by the Venetian Republic. The group strives to increase awareness of the environmental and economical threats the city faces through exhibitions, lectures and educational outreach, and directly supports the restoration of important artworks and architectural spaces of historical significance throughout Venice.
"I first came to Venice 40 years ago and was, in a word, gobsmacked," remarks Roger Thomas. He continues, "I'd traveled quite extensively through my work, but had never seen a more exquisitely decorative, layered or romantic city and was at once bewitched. Since then, it has been an endless source of inspiration for my own work, and I am honored to continue my work with Venetian Heritage as a board member. My hope is that future generations will forever have the opportunity to experience Venetian creations in the same way. It is truly the city of endless discovery, and we must work to ensure these layers of history are not lost to time."
"Roger has been a tireless supporter of the work we do and a most passionate and vocal advocate for Venetian culture. We are thrilled to have him join our board of directors," says Valentina Marini Clarelli Nasi, President of Fondazione Venetian Heritage.
Thomas' preexisting support of Venetian Heritage encompasses a series of collaborations, including the restoration of the painting L'Indovina, by Giovan Battista Piazzetta, and Luca Giordano's seventeenth-century painting The Deposition of Christ, both commissioned in partnership with Patti and David Schwartz. Additional collaborations include the current restoration of Giovanni Bellini's famed San Giobbe Altarpiece, a fifteen-century masterpiece once originally displayed in the church of San Giobbe in Venice. All three pieces are housed in the collection at the Gallerie dell'Accademia.
Roger Thomas, one of the world's most influential interior designers, is the Executive Vice President Emeritus of Design and Development for Wynn Hotels and Resorts and the Founder of The Roger Thomas Collection. Through a long partnership with resort impresario Steve Wynn, he was the visionary behind iconic Wynn properties that helped shape modern Las Vegas, offering guests a new, unique hospitality experience all its own.
Thomas has been elected five times to the Architectural Digest AD100, and joined the Interior Design Hall of Fame in 2015. Mr. Thomas is a graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy. He received a BFA in Art History from Tufts University and The School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and an honorary Master's Degree from the Interior Design Institute.
Venetian Heritage is an international non-profit organization with offices in Venice and New York. It operates within the framework of the International Private Committees Joint Programme for the Safeguarding of Venice. Venetian Heritage supports cultural projects through conservations, exhibitions, publications, conferences, academic study and research, with the aim of making the world more aware of the immense legacy of the art of Venice both in Italy and in those areas once part of the Republic of Venice.
