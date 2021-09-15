IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wide-format imaging leader Roland DGA has announced the launch of its new VersaUV® LEC2 S-Series printers, advanced UV flatbeds uniquely designed to maximize direct-to-object printing options for users and deliver unsurpassed graphic results. Available in two flatbed sizes (64-inch and 30 inch widths), the LEC2 S-Series printers offer print providers and manufacturers the best of both worlds – direct to product customization, plus direct printing on flexible and rigid materials that allows for an extensive range of merchandising, packaging, sign, and display application opportunities.
The LEC2 S-Series printers are ideal for users seeking an on-demand customization printing solution that complements their current capabilities for increased productivity and profitability. They combine superb imaging with outstanding versatility and production, allowing users to quickly turn around traditional print jobs and customize a vast array of products and merchandise with vibrant, detailed graphics.
The LEC2 S-Series offers machine options that reflect the products and types of media users want to print on. In addition to the available 64-inch and 30-inch widths, Roland DG offers two different carriage sizes and four different bed sizes to choose from, including a full-sized model that prints on full-boards. All LEC2 S-Series printers boast up to 7.87 inches of height clearance and are sturdy enough to support up to 2,373 pounds. This makes the LEC2 S-Series unbeatable for wide range of range of applications, including product personalization, package prototyping and short runs, tradeshow and retail signage, POP displays, interior décor, and printing onto panels, sheets, tables and heavy boards.
"Our VersaUV LEC2 S-Series printers will appeal to signmakers, personalization houses, industrial printers, and packaging experts looking for differentiated profit opportunities, shorter time-to-market capability, and cost savings," said Roland DGA's UV Printer Product Manager, Jay Roberts. "They're perfect for existing users of Roland DG LEF benchtop UV printers, or as an upgrade for existing roll-to-toll printer users, businesses looking to enter the world of UV printing, or operations with more industrial scale requirements. The versatility of configurations enables a range of exciting applications that offer increased profit margins and new business opportunities – both critical to success in today's competitive print market."
Each LEC2 S-Series model is built to take full advantage of Roland DG's specially formulated, GREENGUARD Gold certified, wide-gamut ECO-UV inks. Users can choose from eight different ink configurations to suit their specific quality, media and finishing needs, including dual CMYK for increased productivity, or CMYK with optional Red, Orange, White, Gloss and Primer. White and Gloss specialty inks make it easy to incorporate stunning dimensional and textural effects directly onto a vast array of substrates and objects, while the onboard Primer allows for improved adhesion and media compatibility.
A True Rich Color preset within the bundled VersaWorks® 6 RIP software works hand-in-glove with the new Orange and Red ECO-UV 5 ink options to widen the color gamut, open up new creative opportunities, and increase color-matching accuracy. In addition to the new Orange and Red process colors, specific Pantone® and DIC colors can now be achieved, making the reproduction of specific company brand colors easier than ever.
LEC2 S-Series printers are equipped with cutting-edge features that optimize overall image quality, performance and ease of use. For maximum productivity, LEC2 S-Series flatbeds offer an intuitive Distance Print Mode that maximizes print consistency on objects that are flat, irregular or curved. Smooth, trouble-free operation is further ensured by a "Reverse Blow" setting that removes material from the bed for clean, efficient production.
Every LEC2 S-Series printer also has several advanced safety features. A separate control tower with touch panel controls allows for the creation of a safe operator area. An emergency stop perimeter around the base (and on the side of the device) safeguards those operating the printer, even in the busiest of production environments. In addition, each model is equipped with a signal beacon with variable alerts that clearly highlights the printer status.
The VersaWorks 6 software that comes standard with LEC2 S-Series devices is Roland DG's most powerful and intuitive RIP to date. It boasts a Harlequin RIP dual core engine with 64-bit native processing for enhanced speed and file handling, a simple drag-and-drop interface, nesting, cropping and tiling features, a special Color Plate Generation function that allows you to automatically generate White, Gloss, and Primer layers directly in the RIP, variable data printing, and much more.
For more information on the new VersaUV LEC2 S-Series UV flatbed printers, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/LEC2S. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation, or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.
About Roland DGA Corporation
Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.
