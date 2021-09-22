IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roland DGA has announced the launch of its new Texart™ XT-640S – a multi-station direct-to-garment printer that delivers maximum productivity, versatility, and flexibility at a much lower price than high-volume industrial DTG machines. With its innovative design, cutting-edge features, and specialized RIP software, the XT-640S is like having multiple DTG printers in one device, making it easy for users to maximize production while minimizing overall costs.
The XT-640S is perfect for screen printing operations that no longer want to turn down short-run orders and also want the ability to ramp up production during busier times. It's the ideal machine for graphics apparel businesses looking to expand their product offerings by integrating an advanced "print what you want" solution. In addition, the XT-640S direct-to-garment printer is incredibly easy to use – it's a device that screen printing shops and other print providers can add to their current production workflow with minimal operator training.
The unique design and features of the XT-640S enable screen printers and other print providers go way beyond printing T-shirts. A sliding baseplate and platen flatbed operation give users the flexibility to customize a wide variety of cotton and cotton-blend products, including specialty apparel items, accessories, gifts, interior décor, and more. The XT-640S offers an intuitive digital workflow with pre-defined print environments – advanced machine features that adapt seamlessly with existing production software systems for the ultimate web-to-print solution. A separate control tower with touchpad controls, user-friendly CADlink Digital Factory Apparel Software, and innovations like customer barcode reading, allow for easy integration into current production workflows.
The XT-640S delivers the kind of production results you might expect from more expensive, industrial print machines. In addition, the versatility of this state-of-the-art printer provides distinct advantages by increasing the print opportunities for users. Not only can the XT-640S print on multiple T-shirts at a time, its 63" x 54" flatbed with a Z height of eight inches lets you customize items like towels, blankets, jeans, jackets, décor, and more. The printer's rail-based system, multiple stations, sliding baseplate, and docking platen operation optimize efficiency and productivity. While one set of product platens is in production, users can pre-treat and set up platens for the next print job.
The XT-640S uses CMYK and high-density White INKU Eco Passport Certified DTG inks, which are specially formulated to achieve vibrant graphics on white or colored garments – all with a natural look and feel as well as outstanding wash durability.
"Our new Texart XT-640S direct-to-garment printer fulfills a truly unique market niche," said Roland DGA Senior Product Manager Lily Hunter. "This versatile, easy-to-use machine not only enables users to print directly on a wide variety of apparel and accessory items, it also allows screen print businesses and other types of operations to accept a broader range of jobs. They can print small batches quickly with low operational costs, but they also have the continuous printing capabilities to accommodate larger production runs. And, regardless of the type of job, users can depend on XT-640S to deliver high quality, customer-pleasing output."
While the XT-640S can typically be integrated into a business's own production management software, it comes bundled with CADlink Digital Factory Apparel Software, which can be used as a standalone system and offers a host of powerful tools and features. This advanced, easy-to-use RIP boasts high-fidelity color printing, job preparation, and web-to-print management tools designed to streamline production workflow. This includes integration and reading of customer barcodes for automatic job sorting, tools for simple image placement on garments, White ink management features that produce automated underbases based on graphic transparency, a tab-based queue system with full preview for garments of all colors, sizes and types, an out-of-the-box color profile, color adjustment tools, and more.
For more information on the new Texart XT-640S direct-to-garment printer, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/XT-640S. To learn more about Roland DGA Corporation, or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit https://www.rolanddga.com.
About Roland DGA Corporation
Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries.
