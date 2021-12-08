NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RomaDrama Live! and Executive Producer Brian Bird (When Calls the Heart, Touched by an Angel) are offering TWO (2) lucky fans the opportunity to win a walk-on role, alongside some of their favorite romantic drama stars, in the upcoming TrueBrand Entertainment movie production, The Happy Camper.
By purchasing a ticket to RomaDrama Live! in Palm Beach, Florida, ticketholders will be automatically entered to win a non-speaking walk-on-role in the movie, The Happy Camper, a VIP tour of the movie set for the winner and one (1) guest, domestic airfare to Colorado Springs, Colorado for two (2), two (2) nights hotel stay and round-trip car service to and from the set.
Four runner-ups will receive two (2) weekend passes to attend an upcoming RomaDrama Live! event.
With every ticket and add-on purchase, the chance of winning will be boosted. Event add-ons include the official Karaoke with the Stars after hours party; selfies, autographs, professional photo ops, one on one meet and greets, and more.
Winners will be selected on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at RomaDrama Live! in Palm Beach. For more information about the opportunity and terms and conditions, please visit RomaDrama.com.
Boutique fan convention RomaDrama Live! offers fans the opportunity to connect with some of the most loved stars from popular shows and made-for-TV movies, as well as best-selling authors, screenwriters, producers, and directors. The event will host three days of exclusive VIP experiences, workshops, panel discussions, Q&As, meet & greets, autograph sessions, photo ops, parties, and more.
RomaDrama Live! Palm Beach is set to take place at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida, from Friday, Jan. 7 through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The full celebrity lineup for the event includes Trevor Donovan (90210, USS Christmas, Marry Me at Christmas), Ryan Paevey (General Hospital, Marrying Mr. Darcy, Timeless Christmas), Andrew Walker (Christmas On My Mind, Bottled with Love, My Secret Valentine), Jen Lilley (USS Christmas, Days of Our Lives, GAC Family's upcoming Royally Wrapped For Christmas), Wes Brown (The Call of the Wild, Christmas At Graceland, Love Begins), Brittany Bristow (Holiday Date, Love, Romance, & Chocolate), Erin Cahill (Love, Fall, & Order, Last Vermont Christmas, Red Widow), Rob Mayes (John Dies At The End, Burning Blue, The Road Home for Christmas), Brian Krause (Charmed, Cypher), Teddy Sears (Christmas In Evergreen, The Flash), Drew Fuller (The Ultimate Gift, Charmed, Army Wives), Lily Anne Harrison (Christmas Camp, The Vanished) as well as members of the Signed, Sealed, Delivered cast such as Eric Mabius (Signed, Sealed and Delivered; Ugly Betty), Kristin Booth (Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Workin' Moms, Foolproof), Gregory Harrison (Trapper John, M.D., Signed, Sealed, Delivered), Crystal Lowe (Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Christmas at Dollywood, Marry Me at Christmas), Geoff Gustafson (Signed, Sealed, Delivered; Once Upon A Time, Primeval: New World), Zak Santiago (Signed, Sealed, Delivered; The Christmas Yule Blog, Christmas Princess), Natasha Bure (The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland and Home Sweet Home).
RomaDrama Live! Palm Beach will also welcome award-winning authors and screenwriters who will participate in panels, workshops, discussions, meet and greets, and more throughout the event. Authors and screenwriters who are set to appear are 3x Emmy Award-winning screenwriter, author, and national TV Host Karen Schaler, writer of five Christmas movies and five holiday novels in the last three years, including the Netflix hit A Christmas Prince, Hallmark's Christmas Camp, and Lifetime's Every Day is Christmas starring Toni Braxton; Jeff Fisher, renowned director of Christmas Camp, My Christmas Love, The Simple Life and producer of Keeping Up with Kardashians, Rick Garman, esteemed screenwriter with more than twenty-five Hallmark movie credits to his name and GLAAD media award-winner, Julie Sherman-Wolfe, writer of perennial favorites such as One Royal Holiday, Wedding Every Weekend, The Birthday Wish, and more; Riley Weston, whose distinctive career includes writing The Nanny Express, Always and Forever, and most recently, Good Morning Christmas starring Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas; and USA Today best-selling author specializing in writing small-town love stories with a dash of romance and a whole lot of heart Nancy Naigle (Sweet Tea and Secrets, Christmas In Evergreen, and The Secret Ingredient).
Single-day, two-day, and three-day VIP tickets range from $40 to $799.99 and are now available for purchase (here). Ticket packages providing different levels of celebrity access are available, including two POstables ultimate fan packages that offer exclusive opportunities to meet celebrities from the hit series, Signed, Sealed, Delivered. POstables Special Delivery Package and POstables First-Class Ticket Package are limited and only available until capacity is met. Visit RomaDrama.com for ticketing options and pricing. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance; however, registration and the purchase of additional selfies and autographs will be available on-site.
Children under the age of 10 may attend RomaDrama Live! for free with a paying adult. You may register your child when you arrive on-site.
Attendee safety is the top priority. Under the direction of staff Medical Director Art Palmer, protocols are in place to mitigate the potential spread of COVID while participating in all RomaDrama events.
RomaDrama® Live! Palm Beach follows RomaDrama Live! Nashville, which took place in Franklin, TN, at The Factory at Franklin in July 2021. The next RomaDrama Live! event will take place in Palm Beach, Florida, from Friday, January 7 through Sunday, January 9, 2022. More details surrounding event lineups, dates, and ticket information for the other events will be released in the coming months.
For more information, please visit the website and follow RomaDrama® on Facebook and Instagram.
About BriteStar Events, LLC: Founded in 2019 by female executives and entrepreneurs Gabrielle Graf-Palmer and Sara Lunsford, BriteStar Events, LLC is an event activation firm curating up-close-and-personal fan and lifestyle experiences. One of BriteStar Events' pillar activations is RomaDrama®, which provides access to celebrities best known for their roles in romantic dramas and seasonal programming. Upcoming events include RomaDrama® in Palm Beach, FL (2022) and additional cities that will be announced in the coming months.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Christy Walker-Watkins – AristoPR – christy@aristomedia.com – 615-269-7071 ext. 124
Rachel Hobbs – AristoPR – rachel@aristomedia.com – 615-269-7071 ext. 127
Media Contact
Publicity Department, AristoMedia, 6152697071, publicity@aristomedia.com
SOURCE RomaDrama® Live!