MIAMI, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Romero Britto, internationally renowned artist, and founder of the Happy Art Movement has teamed up with Hasbro for the release of four new MONOPOLY limited edition artworks on canvas. The series highlights the iconic MR. MONOPOLY in Britto's playful vibrant patterns and colors creating a fun journey through art that every fan can enjoy. Britto is the only authorized artist to create fine art for the MONOPOLY brand in addition to a special Miami Edition of the MONOPOLY board game. The artworks are now available online on ShopBRITTO.com and in Romero Britto Fine Art Gallery located on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach.
