MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Romero Britto, internationally renowned artist, and founder of the Happy Art Movement partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital creating custom art celebrating Inspiration4, the space mission with St. Jude as its charitable beneficiary featuring the first all-civilian spaceflight crew.
Romero's contributions to Inspiration4 include an original painting that he completed live on stage for auction, appropriately titled, "Our Future", art coloring pages that the crew worked on while in space, an iconic BRITTO®️ collar for Inspiration4 plush dog that just returned from orbit (highest bid at $10,500), and a shirt design to be unveiled in November amongst other donations to raise funds for the noble cause.
BRITTO®️ joins the super-exclusive group of brands such as Estée Lauder Inc., Tesla©, Red Bull®, and Kit Kat that have sent items to space, a new frontier on the possibilities for lifestyle brands to influence consumers back on Earth.
About Romero Britto
Romero Britto, founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Britto is considered the most licensed artist in history, is a frequent speaker at the World Economic Forum (Davos, Switzerland), and is an activist for more than 250 charitable organizations, but most of all, he is an artist who believes that "art is too important not to share" and that he has a role as an agent of positive change. To learn more about Romero Britto and BRITTO®️ visit http://www.britto.com or follow @romerobritto on Instagram.
About Inspiration4
The Inspiration4 mission, commanded by Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old founder and chief executive officer of Shift4 Payments [NYSE:FOUR] and accomplished pilot, was ideated by Isaacman to send a humanitarian message of possibility, represent a new era for human space exploration, and inspire support for St. Jude. For background on the Inspiration4 crew, see the original crew announcement from March 2021 as well as crew bios at Inspiration4.com. Inspiration4 launched from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on September 14, 2021. Upon conclusion of the multi-day journey, Dragon re-entered Earth's atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida. To learn more about Inspiration4 and how to support this historic journey to space, visit http://www.Inspiration4.com and follow the mission on social media on Twitter (@inspiration4x), Facebook (@inspiration4mission), Instagram (@inspiration4) and YouTube (@Inspiration4) to receive the latest news.
About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.
