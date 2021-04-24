MIAMI, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The internationally celebrated visual artist Romero Britto sets a new record-breaking sale of a million-dollar asking price for an acrylic and oil on canvas masterpiece (60" x 120"), "The First Supper" to a private American businessman and art collector. Britto, the founder of "The Happy Art Movement", has exhibited in the most prestigious galleries and museums in over 120 countries, including the Louvre Museum and was the first living visual artist to present his work at the Soumaya Museum. Romero Britto has also created numerous public and private art installations, not to mention the largest in the history of London's Hyde Park. His artworks are available through the ROMERO BRITTO Fine Art Gallery on Miami Beach's famous Lincoln Road, in over 200 fine art gallery partners worldwide and online at http://www.shopbritto.com

Media Contact

Lucas Vidal, Britto Central, 786.702.5182, info@britto.com

Twitter

SOURCE Britto Central

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.