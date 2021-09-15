OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ron Cardenas of Omaha, Nebraska has worked in human resources for more than 30 years. Gaining experience as an HR professional in domestic and international companies, he's now sharing his insights with others through a diverse blog he recently launched on his personal website.
Cardenas is currently the Vice President of Human Resources at an agriculture holdings company in Omaha, Nebraska. Over his more than 30-year career, he's built an impressive repertoire of HR knowledge, passion, and insight that are very unique in the field.
His professional experience and capacities include compensation; employee relations and compliance; organization development and training; labor relations; organization design; leadership development; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; executive coaching and consulting; talent acquisition; and process quality (Six Sigma).
He earned the designation of Certified Compensation Professional (CCP) while working in the compensation department at Enron. During his tenure in Omaha, Nebraska, he served as the lead negotiator with The Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers, as well as the International Union (BCTGM).
Cardenas also managed all phases of merger and acquisition projects for Enron facilities, Sun Microsystems, and the merger of Kerr-McGee, Western Gas Resources, and Anadarko Petroleum.
Within the first two years in his current role, Cardenas reduced employee turnover rates by more than 50% through the development and implementation of employee retention strategies.
The topics that Cardenas is well-versed in are hot topics in the world of human resources today. In all industries, companies big and small are keenly focused on recruiting, developing, and retaining top talent. They're interested in optimizing organizational design. They're focused on labor relations. And they're always concerned about being compliant and building relationships with their employees.
With so much top-level HR experience under his belt, Cardenas felt it only natural to share his knowledge and insight with others in the world of HR. Through the new blog on his personal website, Cardenas hopes to shed some light on common challenges that many HR professionals face on a day-to-day basis.
Throughout his career, Cardenas has learned from talented individuals who took the time to teach him the ropes and nurture his own talent within him. Now, Cardenas hopes to do the same for others through his new blog.
To gain new insights, perspectives, and knowledge in the human resources field from an experienced professional, check out the blog on http://www.roncardenas.com.
