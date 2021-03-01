SISTERS, Ore., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoofersCoffeeShop (RCS), the award-winning place where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, is proud to announce the launch of AskARoofer.com. This unique and informative website brings property owners and roofing professionals together, allowing site visitors to submit questions that will be answered by professional roofing contractors. It also serves as an excellent resource for home and building owners to learn more about particular issues they might be experiencing with their roofs.
Originally launched in 2005, AskARoofer was envisioned by a longtime friend of RoofersCoffeeShop, Bob "ShingleWeaver" McCrickard. He created the site to share the knowledge and experience he had gained while working in the roofing industry. He wanted to help consumers in need of a roof. Before he sadly passed away, he expressed his desire that RoofersCoffeeShop preserve his legacy and continue the AskARoofer website, helping property owners find answers to their roofing questions.
Hosting a wealth of roofing knowledge, AskARoofer.com provides information through articles, case studies and videos, while also showcasing innovative products to help consumers not only find the right roofing materials but the right roofing company to install their new roof. RoofersCoffeeShop R-Club member contractors engage with AskARoofer home and building owners by answering questions to help them find the best roofing solution possible.
For consumers who are looking for a professional roofing company for installation and repair, AskARoofer offers a full directory with contact information and company profiles. Roofing manufacturers, distributors and service providers also engage with consumers on this unique site through educational content, including innovative products and services, along with advice and tips to find high-performance, beautiful and sustainable roofing systems.
Now, RCS is connecting consumers who have questions with contractors who have answers. The site will continue to host hundreds of articles that Bob wrote, along with answers to twenty years' worth of questions. "He always felt he should give back to the industry that provided him with such a fulfilling life," stated Vickie Sharples of RoofersCoffeeShop. "His beloved AskARoofer is now forever a part of the RoofersCoffeeShop group."
About RoofersCoffeeShop
As a website and online community recognized as an award-winning, B2B, Building & Construction in 2017 and 2019 by Folio Magazine Eddie & Ozzie Awards, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals. Focused on the roofing contracting community, this digital community continues to provide positive opportunities for growth, education and success for the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is "Where the Industry Meets!" For more information, visit http://www.rooferscoffeeshop.com.
