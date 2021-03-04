CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roosterly, Inc. today announced a $100,000 program that will further the company's support for Coaches, Consultants and Sales Professionals in the U.S., which have been affected by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new program is aimed at providing social media marketing services free of charge for a period of 60 days to executives that need support positioning themselves for new opportunities, nurturing relationships, building a position of thought leadership and positioning themselves as a subject matter expert through social media and online channels.
Sales professionals saw a 34% decline in job opportunities, while independent consultants saw a decline of 43% while coaches saw the greatest decline of 47% decline in opportunities. With greater competition, it's imperative to market yourself effectively online and on social media. This includes LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profile optimization and content marketing and social media marketing services designed to market individual executives as thought leaders.
"When we made our commitment, we understood that decisive action was needed to make progress towards supporting professionals whose livelihood is dependent on building and nurturing relations that drive revenue," said Irfan Jafrey, CEO, Roosterly. "As we witnessed the outsized and devastating impact of COVID-19 on individuals and their families, we knew we had to do our part to increase their opportunity to survive and thrive. With cases of COVID-19 surging and the timing of a stimulus uncertain, we are bolstering this support, which is critical to sustaining these executives and building a path to financial stability."
In addition to the Program, Roosterly will be offering executives educational webinars, designed to give executives the tools they need to not only sustain, but grow their careers.
Roosterly's services covered in this Marketing Stimulus Package include:
- Retainer level access to Social Media and PR professionals for a period of 60 days ($1200 value).
- LinkedIn profile optimization to position executives as relevant and up to date (a $1200 value).
- Complete "done-for-you" Social Media Management services for executives ($600 value).
- Analytics and KPI's related to their program with guidance to support post program continuation of results.
- Dedicated account managers available via phone, text and email to support personal career growth objectives.
About Roosterly
Roosterly has remained committed to supporting executives through it's marketing services. By leveraging technology to make social media marketing services convenient, affordable, and effective, the Roosterly platform is empowering more than 2500 executives including Executive Coaches, Management Consultants, Sales Professionals and globally and thrive with superior content marketing services.
For more information, visit http://www.roosterly.com.
Also visit: roosterly.com/news
Aaron Cole
