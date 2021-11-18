FAIR LAWN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosica Communications, a national agency specializing in PR, integrated marketing, social media, thought leadership, positioning/messaging, and content marketing just won four PR industry awards for its work. The first-place honors are for campaigns the agency executed in the nonprofit PR sector.
Rosica Communications has earned top honors in four prestigious PR industry awards competitions for its work on behalf of The Salvation Army Greater New York Division – two nationally, one in New York, and one in New Jersey. The awards were presented to Rosica for its success in elevating awareness and donations for the nonprofit's "Giant Red Kettle" campaign.
Last Christmas, the pandemic hindered The Salvation Army's kettle donations drive, but the Giant Red Kettle brought much needed awareness. Rosica's promotion of a larger than life-sized Giant Red Kettle in the middle of Times Square exceeded earned media goals and significantly increased fundraising at a critical time. The awards include:
- Galaxy Awards (Gold & Grand Award Winner), Public Relations, 1st Place - Event Marketing: Rosica Communications and The Salvation Army Greater NY Division Giant Red Kettle
- Public Relations Society of America 2021 Big Apple Award, 1st Place - Events and Observances (1-7 Days): Rosica and The Salvation Army Greater NY Division's Giant Red Kettle
- Public Relations Society of America 2021 Pyramid Award, 1st Place - Event: Rosica and The Salvation Army Greater NY Division's Giant Red Kettle
MerComm Inc. (Galaxy Award) just announced yesterday that Rosica Communications has been named a Grand Award Winner in its 2021 Galaxy Awards Competition. According to MerComm's announcement, "More than 500 companies/agencies competed from 16 countries. The Grand Award Winners represent the top 1% of scoring from all entries received."
"Rosica's work on this campaign was deeply satisfying, knowing that our efforts were supporting The Salvation Army's lifesaving work during an extremely challenging time for so many," said the firm's president, Chris Rosica. "The Salvation Army's team is incredibly talented and creative and taking top honors in all four awards is testimony to their capabilities."
With no dedicated marketing support for the Giant Red Kettle other than PR, The Salvation Army's Red Kettle holiday fundraising campaign – which was facing a 50% decrease in donations over the prior year – saw a 17% increase, enabling it to over deliver and bring relief and joy to thousands of New Yorkers facing their worst Christmas ever. Dozens of national, regional, and New York media placements for the event exceeded goals, delivering an estimated advertising value of approximately $500,000.
