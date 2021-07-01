WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ross Brannon shares financial advice for dentists in interviews with dentists, CPAs, marketers, and other dental professionals in his new podcast.
The Financial Flossing Podcast: Guiding Dental Professionals to a Brighter Future with Ross Brannon introduces listeners to a trusted financial advisor and how to make smart decisions with money to ensure that your retirement goals become reality. Ross Brannon helps dentists, orthodontists, endodontists, periodontists, prosthodontists, and oral surgeons who own practices and need expert financial advice. On the show, he shares his strategies to maximize your earning, investing and wealth potential while minimizing risk.
The first episode of Financial Flossing aired on Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 at 12:00am EST. The podcast is available on: iTunes Spotify Stitcher TuneIn iHeartRadio C-Suite Radio and YouTube.
The podcast will feature guests like CEO of Benchmarks Financial Group Joelle Jump, pediatric dentist James Osborn, DDS of Children's Dentistry of Alabama, and founder of award-winning marketing firm Kickstart Dental Marketing, Chris Pistorius.
About Ross
Ross is a strategic wealth advisor serving dentists, physicians, and business owners across the country that are looking to maximize their earning, investing, and wealth potential while minimizing risk and possibility for loss. He believes decisions cannot be made in a vacuum and like to analyze the bigger picture in each decision. He helps his clients assess options with a wide-angle lens to ensure they identify the best path forward. He is both blunt and passionate about my clients' financial health, and utilized a philosophy that isn't an "either/or" approach. Instead, he works together with his clients to identify opportunities that allow all of your priorities to work together, optimized. His goal is to help protect his clients against life's curveballs, grow their balance sheet, and get an optimal rate of return for their current and future goals.
