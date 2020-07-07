NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross + Kramer Gallery, the fine art gallery with predominately blue-chip artwork, is moving from its Upper East Side location this coming Fall to Chelsea where the historic nightclub Bungalow 8 lived. While admittance to the club has been referenced in pop culture as one of the most sought after in New York City, the celebrity hot spot closed in 2009. The opening of Ross + Kramer Gallery will grant access for all to view the works of prominent artists in this iconic space.
"We are so excited to be moving the gallery downtown to Chelsea. When we saw the location we knew it had to be ours. It was a beautiful jewel box space that we knew artists would want to exhibit their work in, helping us grow our primary program and artist partnerships," said Todd Kramer, Co-Founder of Ross + Kramer Gallery.
The inaugural exhibition set to open Fall 2020 will be titled "How Bout Them Apples" showcasing works from Nina Chanel Abney, Eddie Martinez, Erik Parker, Jonathan Chapline and other New York based artists. A percentage of the proceeds from the show will go to Project Sunshine, a nonprofit that brings creative arts activities to children in hospitals globally.
"We wanted our first exhibit in the new space to honor both its location here in New York City and the artists based here. It's all about inclusivity and giving access to patrons, collectors, and artists," said Todd Kramer.
Ross + Kramer Gallery also has a location in East Hampton, NY and is looking to open in Miami come Fall 2021.
Ross + Kramer Gallery specializes in exhibiting and bringing to market a wide variety of blue- chip artworks by established artists while also housing a strong primary program offering. RKG provides clients unparalleled advice for acquiring art — whether for someone making a first purchase or a seasoned collector looking to add to an already established collection. RKG is dedicated to cultivating a dynamic roster of artists in both its primary program and the secondary market, with imaginative exhibitions that source both the rising stars of the art world and those who are already landmarks.
