DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rosy, a sexual wellness-focused app and media platform helmed by CEO and founder Dr. Lyndsey Harper, M.D., FACOG, IF, today announces the introduction of personalized Wellness Plans. With the knowledge that every path to holistic sexual health looks a little different, Rosy offers members a customized and dynamic mix of individual and group intimacy coaching, audio and written erotica, educational videos, supportive online community, and much more.
When signing up for Rosy, women take a comprehensive Sexual Wellness Quiz, netting out with an evidence-based, guided path to optimal sexual wellbeing. Designed to be completed at one's own pace. Dr. Harper and the Rosy team partnered with psychologists to fold elements of cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) into the program, including practices like thought reframing and modeling that help women to approach sexual wellness in a new, more positive way.
Dr. Harper launched Rosy in 2019 out of a genuine need. In her busy Ob/Gyn practice, she came across many patients with sexual health questions and concerns that had often gone unaddressed. Rosy was created to be a safe place for women (and people with vulvas) to find connection and interventions for sexual health needs on their own terms, all within one trusted, research-backed platform.
"Over the last 3 years, Rosy has allowed us to look at women's sexual health in a way that has never been done before. Inspired by our original research, user feedback, and the continued development of our evidence-based content, we're proud have evolved our platform to include a more personalized and tailored guide to sexual wellbeing," says CEO and founder Dr. Lyndsey Harper. "Our new Wellness Plans include expanded resources, ranging from one-on-one sex coaching and educational content, to audio and written erotica, inclusive community, and more. And what continues to set Rosy apart is our close relationship with the medical community, with thousands of doctors now referring their patients to Rosy."
As part of each Wellness Plan, Rosy provides access to a rigorously vetted team of knowledgeable sex coaches. Community members can work with coaches from the comfort and privacy of home — in groups or in individual sessions. Additionally, the Rosy erotica library includes 100+ sexy stories, available to read or listen to, with every author carefully selected to ensure the library is full of inclusive, sex-positive stories. Rosy provides personalized suggestions based on the spice level (romantic, suggestive, or explicit) and category (married, kink, LGBTQ+, more).
Recent studies validate Rosy's approach. In a 2020 survey of over 600 regular Rosy users, women reported improvement in not only sexual desire, but also arousal, lubrication, and orgasm. And, more recently, in a report Mount Sinai Hospital presented at the American Urogynecology Society Annual Meeting, Dr. Alexandra Dubinskaya et al. concluded that "only one App was approved to be recommended to patients by experts in the field," and that app was Rosy. This has been echoed in the medical community with more than 6% of Ob/Gyns in the country now recommending Rosy to their patients.
Dr. Harper concludes, "For men, sexual health and overall health have always been linked. At Rosy, our goal is to finally treat women's sexual health as a crucial aspect of their overall wellbeing, and empower women to prioritize this part of their lives."
About Rosy
Rosy is a first-of-its-kind app and media platform that offers personalized solutions for women's sexual wellness. With three membership tiers available, offerings include customized Wellness Plans, individual and group intimacy coaching, audio and written erotica, educational videos, supportive online community, and much more.
Founded in 2019 by Dr. Lyndsey Harper in collaboration with a team of doctors and psychologists, Rosy was born out of a genuine need. While practicing as an Ob/Gyn, Dr. Harper came across myriad patients with sexual health questions and concerns that had often gone unaddressed. As part of her ISSWSH fellowship in sexual wellness, she discovered real evidence-based solutions for women who face sexual challenges – however, they're often ignored due to embarrassment and lack of proper physician time and training.
Rosy was created to be a safe place for women (and people with vulvas) to find connection and interventions for sexual health needs on their own terms, all within one trusted, research-backed platform. And medical professionals agree – more than 6% of Ob/Gyns in the United States are now recommending Rosy to their patients.
