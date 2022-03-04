LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Los Angeles-based royal commentator and the founder of ToDiForDaily.com, Kinsey Schofield, has launched the To Di For Daily podcast: "This has already been a turbulent year for the British royal family and all eyes are on the future of the monarchy. I love exploring their history and this podcast gives us the perfect opportunity to delve into it with other royal enthusiasts."
The first episode spotlights 'Scandals of the Royal Palaces' with author Tom Quinn. Quinn reveals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's expectations for when Prince Charles ascends to the throne. He also tells a funny story about Princess Diana's lover getting locked out of Kensington Palace without his pants!
Interviews previously exclusive to ToDiForDaily.com are also now available to stream including conversations with authors Andrew Morton and Christopher Andersen. Both interviews made headlines around the globe as Morton revealed palace fears over Meghan's popularity. Meanwhile, Andersen predicted - months prior to Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee statement - that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall would be crowned Queen Consort.
The To Di For Daily podcast cover art was designed by famed pop artist, Analy Diego. The cover features a photo of Kinsey Schofield in the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to tiara, the Cambridge Lover's Knot, and Diana's notorious black sheep sweater.
Expect the podcast to include exciting insight from royal experts and authors. Find quick links to the To Di For Daily podcast at ToDiForDaily.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.
About Kinsey Schofield
Kinsey Schofield is an entertainment reporter, royal commentator, and the founder of ToDiForDaily.com. She provides weekly commentary for the UK's GB News and is a regular on Access Hollywood and Fox News. She will be featured in an upcoming three-part documentary about Princess Diana for Fox Nation. Kinsey is available for royal commentary.
About ToDiForDaily.com
ToDiForDaily.com is a pop-culture take on the British Royal Family and a celebration of the life of Princess Diana. The royal fansite has been featured on BBC, Access Hollywood, Fox News, AP, CheddarTV, and more. "We believe that Diana's pretty face matched her pretty heart and our mission is to live every day with our hearts on display like Princess Diana."
