CONCORD, N.C., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In November, RTA Media is rebranding Speed51.com – the home of short track racing featuring live race broadcasts, on-demand videos and editorial content – and relaunching a new, expansive digital racing experience named Racing America powered by Speed51.
Racing America will continue Speed51's tradition of serving as the home of live, short track racing, providing fans with the ability to follow their local superstars, the development of the future stars, as well as follow their favorite Cup drivers when they return to compete at the grassroots level. The site will also provide additional live grassroots racing, unique behind-the-scenes racing content and original stories for the sport's core fans. Racing America will spotlight the day-to-day lives of race teams, from local short tracks to the SRX Superstar Racing Experience and all the way up to NASCAR Cup Series teams as they prepare to compete on tracks across the country.
"With the launch of Racing America we are creating a new online destination that will bring race fans deeper into the sport of racing, and in ways never before possible," said Jonathan Marshall, executive director of the Race Team Alliance (RTA), which is comprised of 13 organizations that field teams in NASCAR's Cup Series. "The site will continue to focus on preserving and promoting grassroots racing across America, while offering one platform to provide deeper, behind-the-scenes access to race teams and independent tracks from around the country."
Speed51, which was acquired by the RTA in 2019, will be fully integrated into Racing America. It will continue to feature high-quality live and on-demand broadcasts of short track races, and will expand to feature more behind-the-scenes stories and video features from short tracks across the country. Speed51.TV, the subscription and live streaming video platform, will remain in its current state, but will be integrated into the new Racing America site.
Also, fans will have access to a single platform to engage with some of the most iconic race teams in North America - the NASCAR Cup Series teams. The site will feature historic and archival video, as well as an ongoing stream of new content showcasing the stories of team owners, sponsors, pit crew members and drivers away from the track and outside of live Cup Series races.
"Building this new platform aligns with our overall mission and one of the RTA's core principals – to promote and grow the sport of stock car racing," said Rob Kauffman, chairman of the RTA. "The launch of Racing America is a strategic investment by our member teams to give our fans and partners more ways to enjoy racing content."
Media Contact
Jon Show, Show Sports Media, +1 704-953-3381, jon@showsportsmedia.com
SOURCE RTA Media