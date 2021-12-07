Rums of Puerto Rico

Rums of Puerto Rico

 By Rums of Puerto Rico

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rums of Puerto Rico launched a series of events that took place during Miami Art Week. Rums of Puerto hosted ten separate events at some of South Florida's most popular venues between December 1-6, 2021, as Miami welcomed close to 100,000 expected visitors during this year's Miami Art Week.

Guests attending the events had the opportunity to embark on a sensory journey, sipping through the island history. Aside from the palate-pleasing experience, those in attendance also explored the art of rum making at each stop with a brand ambassador present explaining how each rum and its blend was created.

As one of the most popular spirits enjoyed all over the world, the Miami Rum Tour- 2021 Art Week Edition took guests on a trip without them ever having to board a plane. For the complete list of venues that took part in the tour, see below.

Barsecco Lounge, 1421 S Miami Ave Miami, FL 33130.

Vintage Lounge, 3301 NE 1st Avenue, Miami.

Rosario Bar at Mary Brickell Village, 901 S Brickell Plz. Miami, FL 33130.

Cafe Americano- 1144 Ocean Dr Miami Beach, FL 33139.

The Van Gogh Experience- Olympia Theater

The Van Gogh Experience – Olympia Theater

174 E. Flagler Street. Miami FL 3313.

Havana 1957 - 1410 Ocean Dr Miami Beach, FL 33139.

Pinta Miami Art Fair- 225 NE 34th St, Miami, FL.

Industry Dinner at Marabu 701 S Miami Ave Brickell City Center, Suite 422, Miami, FL 33131.

*Event is by invitation only* 

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Liza Santana, 305-968-2384, 325282@email4pr.com

More information: https://rumcapital.pr.gov/

Interviews and images available upon request.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rums-of-puerto-rico-miami-rum-tour-miami-art-edition-took-place-dec-1-6-2021-301439156.html

SOURCE Rums of Puerto Rico

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.