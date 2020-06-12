ATLANTA, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Father's Day is coming up June 21st, Money Making Conversations creator Rushion McDonald announces a new round of SWAG Award honorees on Miles Ahead Broadcasting's nationally-syndicated Café Mocha Radio Show, featuring Black men who are an inspiration and vital contributors to their industries, empowering their communities and future generations. Honoring Black excellence and the men whose service and leadership are exemplars of SWAG, representing Strength, Wisdom, Assertiveness, and Genuineness in their spirit, this latest round of honorees spotlight 12 men. Airing the SWAG Award feature weekly, this latest round of honorees on Café Mocha Radio begins airing June 12th. A two-time EMMY® Award winner, television/film/radio producer Rushion McDonald is the host and creator of the popular podcast and syndicated radio show, Money Making Conversations, which airs weekly nationwide.
The SWAG Award honorees are men that Rushion McDonald has previously interviewed on Money Making Conversations. Not only celebrities, the honorees include men whose accomplishments and service don't often get the spotlight, with community leaders and activists, educators, personalities, and entrepreneurs whose powerful voices and actions continue to lift up their communities and youth. The twelve men who are in this round of SWAG Award honorees include: OSCAR®-nominated producer, legendary Hollywood director Reginald Hudlin, award-winning Hollywood writer/director and Executive Producer of HBO's "Insecure" Prentice Penny, GRAMMY® Award winning member of 112 and philanthropist Q Parker, history-making NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, President and CEO of National Urban League Marc Morial, CNN contributors and political voices Van Jones and Bakari Sellers, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta Kwame Johnson, "Jumping Jack Taxes" visionary Prince Donnell, educational innovator with "Teach Hustle Inspire" Dr. Shaun Woodly, and Professor of Sport Management and Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion in the College of Education and Human Development at Texas A&M-Professor Dr. John N. Singer.
A collaboration in tandem with Café Mocha Radio and Rushion McDonald, Money Making Conversations, first announced in April, Café Mocha's SWAG Award series had launched featuring celebrities, top personalities, dads, and leaders including Cedric The Entertainer, Nick Cannon, Hill Harper, Chris Paul, Kirk Franklin, Hollywood entertainment leaders James Lopez and Jeff Clanagan, broadcasting personalities Stephen A. Smith and Rickey Smiley, among others.
Affectionately known as, 'radio from a woman's perspective,' Café Mocha has honored an array of women from around the country and the SWAG Award feature honors men of color. From well-known to many unknown heroes, to submit a nomination, send an email with subject line 'SWAG' to info@milesaheadbroadcasting.com.
ABOUT CAFE MOCHA™ RADIO SHOW
Launched in 2010, two-time Gracie Award winner the Café Mocha radio show is hosted by comedienne Loni Love ("The Real"), radio veteran Angelique Perrin, and rap icon Yo-Yo. Known as "radio from a woman's perspective" and built on the concept of women helping other women to grow through shared experiences and information, Café Mocha airs in over 35 markets reaching 1.4 million listeners weekly. Led by New York, Chicago, Washington and Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte and SiriusXM channel 141, Café Mocha airs weekends and syndicated by Compass Media Networks. The two-hour girlfriend's guide features the latest in urban music, compelling hot topics, advice from an unabashedly feminine perspective, as well as exclusive interviews with top recording artists, celebrities, politicians and other headline-making personalities. To learn more about the show, visit www.cafemocharadio.com. Find Café Mocha on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook/YouTube: @CafeMochaRadio.
ABOUT RUSHION MCDONALD-MONEY MAKING CONVERSATIONS:
Rushion McDonald is the host and creator of the popular podcast and syndicated radio show, Money Making Conversations. Each Money Making Conversations show is about entrepreneurship and entertainment. He interviews Celebrities, CEOs, Entrepreneurs and Industry Decision Makers. He has a degree in Mathematics from the University of Houston and was trained in marketing while working at IBM. McDonald is well known in the entertainment industry for being the brand architect of Steve Harvey's career and he is currently Stephen A. Smith's business manager. His successes include producing top television sitcoms and syndicated shows like "Family Feud," "Evidence of Innocence," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Sister, Sister," "Steve Harvey Talk Show," and blockbuster hit films, "Think Like A Man" and "Think Like A Man Too." He is a Reggie Award winner for Local, Regional Market Marketing for the Air National Guard. He managed all of the marketing and branding campaigns for recruitment and retention, including social media posts, live events, call center, media buys, and website updates for the Air National Guard in all 50 states, Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Washington DC.
