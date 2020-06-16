AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recreational vehicle rentals are predicted to dominate this year's holiday plans. Bookings on RVshare, a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, are up 81%1 year over year already for the holiday weekend and continue to increase. RV bookings have nearly tripled since last year and have increased by more than 1,600%2 since early April as travelers opt for a safe, cost-effective means of travel this summer.
"We continue to see record-breaking days leading up to the Fourth of July and expect to see this trend carry on throughout the holiday weekend," said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray, "This speaks to the increasing relevance of RV rentals as a budget-friendly way to travel this summer that gives travelers control over where they stay and go."
Top holiday destinations. Many will be looking to trade in crowded fireworks displays for a Fourth of July weekend experiencing the great outdoors. RVshare's top Fourth of July travel destinations include: Yellowstone National Park; Grand Canyon National Park; Nashville, Tenn.; Ginnie Springs, Fla.; New Braunfels, Texas; Garner State Park, Texas; Lake Powell, Ariz.; Zion National Park; Wisconsin Dells, Wis. and Valdez, Alaska.
National parks reopening. National parks across the country are opening their gates to visitors in a limited capacity. In fact, three of RVshare's top 10 travel destinations for the holiday are national parks: Yellowstone National Park, Grand Canyon National Park and Zion National Park. These parks are now open for visitors, with campgrounds opening by July 1. For real-time updates on park reopenings, visit RVshare's national park guide.
Increased safety measures. RVshare has partnered with TaskRabbit to help match RV owners with local cleaning professionals to effectively clean their RVs prior to and after each booking. The partnership comes at a time when disinfecting vehicles in accordance with CDC and WHO guidelines is more important than ever amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. RVshare has also developed resources for owners, including tips on how to properly clean surfaces and disinfect vehicles thoroughly.
Now is the time to secure your Fourth of July RV rental. For more information or to book a rental, visit RVshare.com.
