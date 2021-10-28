NASHVILLE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Considering the state of the country, it's about time for some feel good music that allows us to actually celebrate our freedom and create a sense of honor for our first responders all over the world. "It doesn't matter if you are a nurse, policeman, fireman, EMT, paramedic, doctor, single mom, dad or whatever you do that helps other people, this song is for you." says Ryne Brashear. He found himself wanting to create a song that hits everyone in the heart and this one does just that. The song was written by Ryne Brashear, Aaron Holt (drummer for Ryne Brashear's band) and Len Snow (President of Get Joe Records). With digital distribution to all major streaming and download outlets in early November this release leads to the beginning of a 10 song album release that will finish up by this time next year. President of Get Joe Records, Len Snow said "Ryne is the type of artist that comes around once in a blue moon. He is an incredible writer, singer and guitar slinger. His live shows are what sold us on his ability to make it big." With a great respect for influencing bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blackberry Smoke, Metallica as well as guitarists like Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Ryne has established himself as a frontline guitar player as he performs live and on his own recordings. Kent Wells (Dolly Parton's longtime producer and band leader) said that Ryne Brashear was the real deal and he really continues to impress with every aspect of his live performances.
Ryne Brashear is so proud of this song release and is ready to hit the road with his sensational band in 2022 in support of his entire debut album "More Than Just A Small Town". Kelly James Schoenfeld produced this song for Ryne and he is 100% sold that this is one of his best perfromances in the studio all time. "Ryne is only getting better everyday. He's a class act and a terrific person who just happens to be an incredible Country artist". Said Schoenfeld.
There is no doubt that this is just the beginning of a very bright future in music for Ryne Brashear. Stay tuned for this single as it races around the world via radio and streaming.
Get Joe Records, LLC
1204 17th Ave S
Nashville, Tennessee 37212
Media Contact
Len Snow, len@getjoerecords.com, +1 4042021838, len@getjoerecords.com
Len Snow, Get Joe Records, 4042021838, len@getjoerecords.com
SOURCE Ryne Brashear