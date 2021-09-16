ST. LOUIS, Sep. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RYZE Adventure Park, the first of its kind in the St. Louis Area, is anchored by the epic 4-story Adventure Tower—a "playground in the sky"— which offers 110 unique challenges for visitors. The park includes an 18 hole mini golf to play day or night while watching zipliners fly overhead.
"We are thrilled to finally open our park - a place where people of all ages, skills, and adrenaline levels can play outdoors. We felt there weren't enough exciting outdoor activities for families, friends, and groups in the area," said managing partner and owner Tony Holt. "We built a fun experience you can't outgrow."
"The best part of RYZE is that our visitors get to choose their challenge. They decide whether they want to try an easy challenge or move up a level and tackle other obstacles to hang, leap, swing, or soar, and more," says Tony.
The Adventure Tower includes exciting ziplining and free-fall sections. The tower's lowest level is home to the Little Ninjas obstacle course for kids 4-7 years old.
"Despite all our setbacks and delays of opening during a pandemic, we're proud to offer St. Louis something that encourages everyone to get up, get outdoors and do something for themselves—while enjoying it together with friends, family, and groups," said Holt.
RYZE Adventure Park is open to the general public every Friday, 4 pm -10 pm, Saturday 10 am -10 pm, and
Sunday 10 am - 7 pm.
About RYZE Adventure Park:
RYZE Adventure Park is an outdoor aerial adventure park centrally located in St. Louis county and the first of its kind in Missouri. RYZE was created to instill purpose-driven fun. Their team helps visitors feel lifted, confident and energized to conquer challenges while they have fun.
