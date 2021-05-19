SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sacramento Magazine has recognized 11 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP on its prestigious "Top Lawyers" list for 2021. The number of attorneys from Greenberg Traurig's Sacramento office included in this year's list is the highest to date.
Open to all licensed attorneys in Sacramento, California, Sacramento Magazine's "Top Lawyers" are selected by their peers for achievements in given legal specialties, according to the publication's website. Nominees are then evaluated based on the survey results and their standing with the State Bar of California.
Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed as Sacramento Top Lawyers include:
- Brooke E. Condran: Mergers & Acquisitions
- Bill Gausewitz: Insurance
- Michelle Rowe Hallsten: Business/Corporate
- Kurt A. Kappes: Business Litigation and Litigation Commercial
- Alice Kessler: Legislative & Governmental Affairs
- Timothy Long: Class Action/Mass Torts and Employment & Labor
- Jeremy Meier: General Litigation and Government Contracts
- Deepi K. Miller: Litigation Commercial
- Yoon-Woo Nam: Litigation Commercial
- James M. Nelson: Employee Benefits and Employment & Labor
- Todd A. Pickles: Criminal Defense: White-Collar
About Greenberg Traurig's Sacramento Office:
Greenberg Traurig's Sacramento office represents businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to mid-cap companies and trade associations. Its government law and policy attorneys and professionals develop strategies to quickly address administrative, legislative, or regulatory issues; advocate on behalf of clients with government officials and agencies; and draft legislation. Its nationally recognized litigation team handles business disputes, class action, environmental, labor and employment, government and government procurement, ERISA, Proposition 65, trade secrets and employee mobility, attorney general matters, government writs, appellate, and products liability litigation. The office's corporate group advises public and privately held companies on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, governance, recapitalizations and reorganizations, venture and private equity capital, offerings of securities, SEC investigations, 1934 Act compliance, and general corporate matters. Attorneys in the Sacramento office also assist clients by conducting independent investigations in connection with allegations of misconduct as well as representing entities and individuals in connection with white collar criminal investigations and prosecutions by federal, state, and local authorities.
About Greenberg Traurig:
Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
