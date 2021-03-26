MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Mar. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local artist and art curator Victor A. Diaz will be hosting an exhibition of reclaimed art pieces using timeless artifacts which he collected on a spiritual pilgrimage on El Camino de Santiago in 2018. The free exhibition, called SACRED STEPS, takes place Friday, April 9, 2021 - Monday, April 12, 2021 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., at the Galeria del Sol, 1628 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
Diaz, an experienced art curator known for his collection of antique silver, walked 2,600 miles along the Camino between June and September of 2018. Along the way he connected with many antique and spiritual relics, which he acquired and reimagined into art installations for SACRED STEPS. He was inspired to go on the Camino, traditionally a Christian pilgrimage, as a way to re-center his life to focus on spiritual and personal growth.
"I want this exhibition to showcase the spiritual and personal growth one can experience by letting go of baggage," said Diaz. "All growth happens from zero, and these art installations are a way for me to inspire others to start their own spiritual pilgrimages."
Some of the relics that Diaz collected and reimagined for SACRED STEPS include a bible scene that dates to 1546; antique fragments; a variety of homages to the Virgin Mary, and an altar to the Virgen del Carmen.
To watch a video detailing Diaz's experience on the Camino, click here. For more information on Victor A. Diaz and his collections, visit curated.art.
EVENT DETAILS:
SACRED STEPS
Friday, April 9, 2021 - Monday, April 12, 2021 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Galeria del Sol
1628 Michigan Avenue
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Free
RSVP at curated.art/sacredsteps
Victor A. Diaz is a Miami-based art collector and interior designer. He has over 20 years of experience as an interior designer and project manager for over 200 successful projects. His projects are recognized within the design community for their simplistic modern style full of classical artful beauty. Victor is equally as passionate about his collections, including antique silver, Japanese and religious art, sculpture, and installations that juxtapose historically significant pieces within a contemporary context.
