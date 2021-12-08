SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barbara Norman, CFP®, ChFC®, CDFA® of Sage Path Solutions has launched a new podcast: Sage Money Conversations, an exposé on life, wealth, and the emotional vulnerabilities of money.
Sage Money Conversations will:
- Engage in unrestricted conversations that address money stigmas, fears, mistakes, and successes.
- The podcast is perfect for women who control their wealth, want to live more fully, and not get "burned" by the industries that should be serving them.
- Features real life stories and interviews with regular people and professional advisors. It addresses financial challenges with marriage, divorce, elder care, death, adult children, addiction, investments, taxes, and more.
The debut episodes feature:
- Fixing Career Burnout
- Sex and Money
- Life Advice from a Rodeo Cowboy
- Alimony, Expectations and Myths
- Finding Your Life Passion
Barbara says, "Money is sensitive. No one wants to admit that they have fears, needs, or regrets. It's time to liven up the conversations so we can support each other and find more happiness in our relationship with money and life."
