ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SalesLoft, provider of the most complete Sales Engagement platform that includes Cadence, Conversations, and Deals today announced that during the prior quarter it far exceeded its financial plan, surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue, and growing 50% annually.
The revenue achievement is the latest in a series of accomplishments for the sales engagement leader, which has grown recurring revenue nearly 40% since reporting a valuation exceeding $1 billion in early 2021. The company also announced that Calendly founder and CEO Tope Awotona has joined its Board of Directors. Finally, SalesLoft is opening a data center in Germany and doubling European employee staff to accommodate +125% growth in the European market.
As companies have pivoted to a full digital selling motion, SalesLoft has become a mission critical partner and platform. Only SalesLoft combines the three most critical products in digital selling - Cadence for managing multi-channel communications, Conversations for recording and analyzing meetings, and Deals for managing opportunities and pipeline.
"We are grateful to serve the best companies in the world and help their sellers exceed their revenue goals. Our focus on our customers' results has propelled our leadership and innovation in the market," said SalesLoft CEO, Kyle Porter. "Tope Awotona brings incredible experience and perspective to our Board. I look forward to working with him to execute our mission of helping companies maximize revenue by providing fantastic buying experiences."
A seasoned SaaS industry veteran, Awotona has spent the majority of his career in enterprise software sales at companies like IBM, Perceptive Software and Dell Technologies. He founded Calendly in 2013 and has since built the company to a $3 billion valuation. Awotona brings robust expertise growing and scaling user-centric companies with high customer demands during a period of significant growth for SalesLoft.
"I couldn't be more excited to join this team," said Awotona of the new appointment. "SalesLoft impressed me off the bat with their commitment to providing sellers the solutions they need to succeed. I'm looking forward to seeing how we can capitalize on SalesLoft's momentum and continue to be the industry leader in sales engagement."
The series of milestones comes on the heels of a year of product innovation and industry recognition, with the releases of Cadence Outcomes and the industry first Deal Engagement Score, which not only scores an opportunity, but provides an explanation of what's driving the score and recommended next steps. This helps sales managers identify deals at risk, diagnose issues, and take action to get more deals closed. The machine learning model continuously learns and gives more impactful deal recommendations over time.
SalesLoft recently acquired revenue consulting firm InStereo, adding consulting expertise for guiding enterprises through sales transformation initiatives. SalesLoft is a leader in Sales Engagement in "The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q3 2020", having the highest scores available in the most criteria, including: Customer performance, Service and support, Category vision, Partner and customer ecosystem, Execution roadmap, and Growth.
The company recently released significant enhancements to its Conversations product, including integrations with Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, and native support for Zoom and Webex integrations. SalesLoft Conversations includes the ability to gain consent from all participants prior to recording and to play an announcement that recording is happening, to help customers meet compliance requirements.
About SalesLoft
SalesLoft is the global provider of the most complete Sales Engagement platform, helping industry-leading companies like IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco generate more revenue and deliver better experiences to their customers. SalesLoft is frequently recognized for its award-winning culture with recognitions from Fortune's Best Workplaces, Glassdoor's Best Places to Work, and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces. For more information on SalesLoft, visit salesloft.com.
