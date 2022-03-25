Manga Productions, Salon Films (H.K.) and Digital Daylight Animation have penned an exclusive deal to distribute animated feature film "The Journey" in Asia, excluding the Japanese market.
HONG KONG, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manga Productions, Salon Films (H.K.), and Digital Daylight Animation have penned an exclusive deal to distribute the animated feature film "The Journey" (co-produced by Saudi Arabia's Manga Productions and Japan's Toei Animation) in Asia, excluding the Japanese market. The film was previously released in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as well as in Japan with positive reviews by critics and audiences alike within the territories of the release.
"We're honored to collaborate with Manga Productions and Digital Daylight Animation to present this incredible storytelling Saudi Arabia cultural work to Asia," said Fred Wang, Chairman of Salon Films H.K. "The movie is beautifully done with world-class quality. Furthermore, we are excited at the possibility of distributing Manga's subsequent works in the future, as we know they will be extremely entertaining, and cherished throughout all of Asia."
Manga Productions aims to be a regional and global pioneer in producing creative content within animation, video games, and comics. The company seeks to contribute and build creative and ambitious talents in the creative content industry through development programs and cross-cultural exchange programs with experts in the field.
Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, commented on the signing, saying: "We are pleased to announce this distribution agreement with Salon Films as The Journey is the first Saudi Japanese anime film reaching various territories worldwide. And Asia is a significant anime market with many fans of the genre." He added:" This will be the steppingstone of many other projects from Manga Productions that compete with international standards quality and showcases the enriched heritage Saudi Arabia has to offer."
"The Journey" is an epic story based on an epic tale about the ancient civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East that establishes a historical folklore and revolves around a group of men who must protect their historically peaceful city against a massive invading army. The film was originally directed by Shizuno Kubo ("Godzilla", "Case Closed"), with script by Atsuhiro Tomioka ("Pokemon", "Fairy Tale"), character designs by Tatsuro Iwamoto ("Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney"), and score composed by Kaoru Wada ("Inuyasha", "D. Gray-man"). The Journey is a unique collaboration between TOEI animation and Manga productions with staff working from Riyadh and Tokyo with a number of Saudi talents trained during the production of the film.
