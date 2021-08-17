CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The lawyers of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. are excited to announce the launch of the firm's first podcast, "Beating Goliath: A Plaintiff's Pursuit of Justice," which shares a behind-the-scenes look at some of the firm's biggest trials in history. In the first series of episodes, Attorney Patrick A. Salvi II and host Marcie Mangan share the incredible story of how Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard attorneys obtained a multi-million dollar recovery for an Iraq War Veteran who was seriously injured at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center.
Tom Neuhengen's life was changed forever at just 33 years old when a 65,000-pound forklift ran over his foot while he was on the job. Doctors were unsure if he would ever be able to walk again. As Tom focused on his long road to recovery, his legal team at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard began an investigation into the negligent forklift company and worked tirelessly for years to ensure justice was served and something like this never happened again.
The first three episodes of "Beating Goliath: A Plaintiff's Pursuit of Justice" are available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe now to learn how Tom's team prepared his case for trial, navigated the many twists and turns of the legal system, and ultimately defeated Goliath.
For more information or to subscribe to the "Beating Goliath" mailing list, please contact Podcast host Marcie Mangan at (312) 372-1227 or mmangan@salvilaw.com.
Media Contact
Marcie Mangan, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C., 3123721227, mmangan@salvilaw.com
SOURCE Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C.