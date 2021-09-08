YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 175th Canfield Fair has come and gone. After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the fair's reopening was bigger than ever, boasting the 3rd largest county fair in the country and the largest county fair in the State of Ohio. Sam Boak, president and founder of Boak & Sons, Inc., has never missed a county fair. His company sets up a booth every year to greet and mingle with friends, employees, family and customers from around the area. This year, Sam Boak and the rest of the Boak & Sons family was even more excited to get back to the fair and see everyone.
"We were heartbroken when the Canfield Fair was cancelled last year," said Boak. "But we understood that safety had to come first. At Boak & Sons, our #1 rule is 'Safety is always first and 2. Never, ever, EVER cut a corner.' We were thrilled to be able to go back this year to set up our booth and see everyone again. Though we didn't hug or shake hands like we normally would, it was still wonderful to see our friends, customers and partners again like we've done for so many years."
Boak & Sons, Inc. is a residential and commercial exterior contracting company based in Youngstown, Ohio and serves customers from Cleveland, Ohio to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company specializes in architectural sheet metal, residential roofing, commercial roofing, siding, gutters, and insulation. Projects vary from small shingle repairs to massive TPO or EPDM roofing system installations. For a better look at the projects Boak & Sons has completed, visit their portfolio page.
Boak & Sons has been an active participant in the Canfield Fair for decades, with a booth set up every season. Everyone from Boak & Sons, including Frosty, the Insulation Snowman, works the fair every year and every year they get the chance to create new memories and get the chance to talk with past and future customers. The time spent at the fair every year is invaluable to Boak & Sons and is cherished. The booth includes samples of roofing, siding, gutter, and insulation materials as well as photos from previous projects. Kids even get the chance to Snap a photo with Frosty! They also give out free water and encourage fair attendees to simply stop and say hello. The company has returning customers who had work done as far as 20 years ago who will return to the fair to say hello to Sam and his employees.
To learn more about Boak & Sons, Inc., visit http://www.boakandsons.com.
