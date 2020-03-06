Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Now Available at Boost Mobile

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile today announced the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is officially available for purchase in Boost Mobile stores or online at www.BoostMobile.com. Priced at $999.99 (plus tax), the 5G-enabled1 smartphone offers an unprecedented 64MP camera with 30x Space Zoom.
In addition to Z3 super-speed processing, the device comes equipped with a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display and stunning 8K video shooting. New customers looking to make the switch can take advantage of a limited-time offer of four lines with unlimited data, talk and text for only $120 per month.
Existing customers looking to upgrade or new customers looking for a single line can pair Galaxy S20 5G with the following Boost Mobile Unlimited plans:
$60/month Boost Unlimited Plus:
- Unlimited data, talk and text
- 30 GB Mobile hotspot
- Six months of TIDAL
- HD streaming for videos, gaming and music
$80/month Ultimate Unlimited
- Unlimited data, talk and text
- 50 GB Mobile hotspot
- TIDAL Premium
- HD streaming for videos, gaming and music
- Priority Customer Care
- International Connect PLUS
Loyal Boost Mobile customers on a monthly plan who have made at least 12 consecutive on-time payments may be eligible to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G through BoostUP! – an affordable way qualified customers can pay for their phone over time. The hassle-free process will enable customers to purchase the Galaxy S20 5G for $400 down (plus applicable taxes), plus monthly payments of $33 for 18 months.2
"Boost Mobile is committed to helping consumers not only save money but giving them access to the latest devices with no-contract plans," said Angela Rittgers, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Boost Mobile. "The new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is a perfect integration of innovative features and functionality, and we know our customers will be as impressed with the device as we are."
Boost Mobile offers one of the best values in wireless, with no annual service contracts. All plans include unlimited data, talk and text. In addition, service plans include taxes and fees, mobile hotspot, unlimited music streaming and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming.
For full details on the device and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com.
About Boost Mobile
Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, reaching over 300 million people, Boost Mobile offers customers some of the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
1 Boost 5G service is available in limited/select markets. Check www.boostmobile.com/coverage for coverage information.
2 BoostUP!: Requires 18-month installment agreement, 0% APR and qualifying device and service plan. Eligible customers can finance up to $600. A down payment is required at time of upgrade. Sales taxes for full purchase price due at the time of the sale. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on device becomes due.