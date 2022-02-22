MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Help! I Don't Want to Feel like This!": a thoughtful and encouraging resource for those experiencing grief. "Help! I Don't Want to Feel like This!" is the creation of published author Samuel Richardson III, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who has served as a pastor and Christian counselor.
Richardson III shares, "There are many who struggle at the loss of any kind and the rising thoughts of defeat, which can seem crippling to life. There are times when we need someone to talk to or with who can intervene as we travel on the highway to self-destruction. As it is, life all by itself can present us with situations and circumstances that can appear derailing because we are not sure how or what to do about them. If you lose a loved one, it can be a crippling event; however, everyone will not experience the same emotional tie or disconnection simply because of the nature of that relationship. Within the same family structure, there will be different reactions and feelings. It all depends on the depth of the relationship. And understand, the love we have for our family will always outweigh our ability to provide for them.
"In life, we find ourselves being caregivers to those whom we love and care for dearly. We give all we have regarding doing what we can with what we have, and some may still impose upon us the feelings of falling short simply from their prospective of what is being done. It will be these responses of disregard that push some, if not many, over the edge toward giving up, frustration, and even relational disconnection. We commit ourselves to provide care in areas that are beyond our understood abilities, only to at times be humiliated and aggravated to the point of giving up and shutting down. And while it is not fair to you, those who express their discontent with your efforts seem to not be concerned with what those negative comments may do to you.
"This is that part of life that can be daunting to the unsupported. This is that time in our lives when, if we are not sure of our mental resolve and spiritual determination to try knowing that help will be provided, we can easily find life more challenging than desired. So how do we get through these times? What do we do when it seems there is no support? Are we allowed to walk away when we feel we have nothing left to give? These are the kinds of questions that the author endeavors to bring clarity to.
"As a counselor by desire and having experienced many who have struggled with life's many challenges as a result of losing a loved one, the goal with this work is to provide some sense of guidance for those struggling with the thoughts of frustration and bewilderment. Will all your questions be answered? I am sure they will not, but at least, you will have a better grasp on why you are, where you are, in dealing with your struggle.
"Yes, as a pastor by calling, this work is laced with biblical insights that prayerfully will provide a sound and structured focus for the reader. This is a Christian counseling method using the strongest means of awakening possible, the Word of God. The primary intention of this book is to give the reader a spiritual understanding of the stress and frustration that may be taking place in their lives because of life's challenges because of loss. I want you to hear with your heart and mind and understand why you are having the experience you have. Yes, your thinking will be challenged, and what you call faith will be questioned, but your end resolve is in your acceptance of your reality of life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samuel Richardson III's new book provides a welcome resource for readers seeking help in overcoming the valleys of life.
Richardson offers a helpful hand based on years of encouraging approaches to counseling practices and personal insight.
Consumers can purchase"Help! I Don't Want to Feel like This!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Help! I Don't Want to Feel like This!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing