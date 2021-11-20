COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute (CLFMI) has announced the 2021-2022 Les Grube Memorial Design Award has been given to designer/installer Buster Simpson, LLC, Yakima, WA, for their work on the Pearsall Park Wickiup Encampment Project.
The Wickiup Encampment is a shade structure designed and installed by Buster Simpson LLC along a public walking trail at Pearsall Park. The Park was designed by BWC Design, San Antonio, Texas. Wickiup Encampment was funded by San Antonio Public Art.
The wickiup "blankets" consist of five layers of mesh. All five layers are secured with stainless steel ties. The twisted wire ends of each blanket are capped with swaged sleeves. The blankets at Wickiup Encampment have a center layer consisting of UV stabilized powder coated woven wire chain link (3/8" mini-mesh) with two layers of stainless-steel twisted wire mesh on either side. The center layer was assembled by weaving different colored coils together to create an innovative multi-colored blanket effect. (Note: This project was also a recipient of a national award from the Americans for the Arts Public Art Network). View more images here http://www.bustersimpson.net/middenmoundwickiups/
The CLFMI Design Award is named for Les Grube, a Past President of the Chain Link Fence Manufacturer Institute and a fence industry pioneer. The winning architect and contractor each receive specially - designed plaques and cash awards of $2,500.00 for the designing architect and $1,000.00 for the installing contractor.
The Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute is an organization of manufacturers, engineers, architects, contractors, and suppliers working to improve the safety, quality, and the availability of chain link fencing systems. They have members based in the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
If you want to learn more about the chain link fence industry's leading organization visit their website at https://chainlinkinfo.org
For more information, contact Mark Levin, CAE, CSP at 301-596-2583 (info@chainlinkinfo.org)
Media Contact
Mark Levin, Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute, +1 301-596-2583, info@chainlinkinfo.org
Jocelyn Wing, Optimize Media Marketing, LLC, 541-579-3096, jocelyn@optimizemediamarketing.com
SOURCE Chain Link Fence Manufacturers Institute