SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hart Wright Architects has redesigned their website. The design now has more information on the front page and a more user friendly navigation to access the portfolio of projects. The design of the Hart Wright Architects front page is simple and clean, representative of Hart Wright Architects' personality. Images of their work stands out in a clean background with enough text to communicate who the firm is.
This environmentally responsible architecture firm added additional information, such as testimonials on each project page from the specific client. There is also a pull back the curtain section where a user can see floor plans and additional information about the project featured. Hart Wright Architects added a new page describing the firm and revised the images and organization of some of their supporting project pages. There are social media links that allow visitors to easily connect to Hart Wright Architects Instagram and Facebook pages.
Hart Wright Architects' Principal Eliza Hart is a licensed architect in San Francisco. She received a Master of Architecture and an MA in Urban Planning at UCLA. Since then she has worked in various boutique small firms on a variety of residential and commercial projects, including remodels as well as new construction; with extensive experience spanning the full range from schematic design to construction documents to construction administration She founded Hart Wright Architects in 2006, a firm that emphasizes quality, environmental sustainability and a team approach to solving problems and getting the job done well.
Hart Wright Architects is a modern architecture and urban design firm based in San Francisco and Los Angeles. They do work in the Bay Area, Napa, Sonoma and Los Angeles and San Diego. Through all phases of design and construction, HWA is committed to excellence in architectural design solutions, active problem solving, and the highest standards of client service
