PASO ROBLES, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Social distancing isn't necessarily a reason to cut wedding plans short and now that California's stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday, January 25, it's possible to still have a beautiful romantic wedding. Organizers from All About Events, the San Luis Obispo wedding rental company have recently released tips for having a wedding during COVID-19.
The first step is to get the marriage license and because of California Governor Gavin Newsom's April 2020 executive order, the marriage license can be applied for and issued by videoconference rather than in person. There are some requirements, which are:
- Both adults are located in the State of California
- Both are present during the video conference
- Valid identification can be produced by both during the conference
- Check with the local county clerk to verify the local process and make an appointment. Once the marriage license is mailed out, it's time for the wedding!
COVID-19 restrictions are still going to limit a few things about a wedding, such as the number of guests, dancing, and to some degree, eating together. However, with careful planning the bride and groom can still have a safe, romantic socially-distanced wedding.
Here are some ideas to think about:
- Hold the wedding outside under a tent. A tent provides shade and very important ventilation.
- Check with local caterers about pre-boxed wedding meals. Most caterers deliver or provide curbside pickup so there can still be a delicious wedding meal.
- Rent china, place settings and table linens so guests can still enjoy their meal in elegance.
- Hire wait staff to keep water and wine glasses full in a safe manner
- Rent enough tables and chairs so that family units can still sit together, but stay safely distanced from other family units. After all, it's still pretty easy to have conversations over a 6-foot space.
- Don't forget the centerpieces for the tables.
- Plan a unique wedding procession that allows for safe distancing between the attendants and the officiant.
- Provide uniquely designed masks as wedding favors.
- Make sure hand sanitizer is easily available for everyone's use.
- Video the ceremony for later viewing and for a keepsake.
