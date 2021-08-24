REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandler Partners, one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and a leading technology services master agent and distributor, announces its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for the 12th year in a row. The master agency attributes its success to having the best agents in the industry, supportive provider partners, and a talented service-oriented employee team.
"Partners isn't just an element of our name; it's what really drives our business," said Managing Partner Alan Sandler. "We make wonderful things happen when we connect agents with providers and create environments of shared ideas, experiences, and passions."
"Technology will continue to advance; with more complex environments, heightened requirements and new providers meeting the technology needs for businesses. Our Partner agents are uniquely placed to anticipate changes in demand, listen to the needs of customers and match them with best-in-class cost-effective solutions," said Alan. "It's a big job, and our partners are critical in just helping businesses make sense of it all. Our team at Sandler Partners matches that level of commitment by providing the resources Partners need to thrive, from our new Marketing Center right through to our commissions assurance program."
Providing a dedicated sales engineering support team allows many Sandler partner agents to gain an early advantage. "We suggest what's right for small clients, and we also suggest what technology solutions are right for larger clients. When we help our partners put themselves in a competitive position, technologically speaking, they will stick with us as they grow. You earn trust and win loyalty," said Eric Beller, SVP of sales and complex solutions.
The key differentiators that led to Sandler Partners' inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list include its transparency, flexibility, and ability to have strong channel managers and sales partners who entrust the master agency with their businesses. Sandler Partners also provides a top-tier provider portfolio, some of the strongest agreements and protections in the field, and one of the industry's best commissions auditing and recovery programs, which has recovered more than $9 million for partners.
"It's great that the hard work of our community is being recognized," said Alan. "Our Agent partners make it happen year after year after year."
About Sandler Partners
Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2021, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 12th straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colo, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of 9,000+ expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.sandlerpartners.com.
