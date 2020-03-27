NEWTOWN, Conn., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, National Youth Violence Prevention Week, March 30 to April 3, 2020, comes as many schools close across the country and transition to distance learning while others continue to hold classes in-person. By providing special online tools, Sandy Hook Promise is encouraging students and parents to take time during the week to help prevent youth violence — even while students are at home.
"The 'social distancing' necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 can increase other risks and concerns for young people," said Nicole Hockley, co-founder and managing director of Sandy Hook Promise, and mother of Dylan, who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. "Students confined to their homes can be at risk of cyberbullying, suicide and depression, and incidents of domestic violence and emotional abuse could increase. Physically distancing ourselves must not result in social isolation — especially for young people, who often rely on their peers and teachers for support."
Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) Promise Clubs, an initiative of Sandy Hook Promise, is a founding partner of the National Youth Violence Prevention Week (NYVPW) campaign, which works to raise awareness about effective strategies to prevent youth violence before it can happen. To accommodate the disruption in classes due to the pandemic, Sandy Hook Promise adapted its NYVPW action kit to include activities students can participate in virtually.
These online resources are free and offer educators and parents valuable tools to keep young people engaged and safe while they spend more time at home and outside of school. Activities, suitable for students of all ages, are provided and they allow the entire community to participate — by volunteering to conduct virtual workshops and creating visual cues in their neighborhoods to raise awareness about youth violence and drive social connectedness among other actions. The kit maps out a week's worth of activities — making it easy for students, educators and parents to participate.
"Students and parents alike are figuring out how to cope with this new reality of physical distancing," said Hockley. "By adapting our action kit to include communitywide activities, Sandy Hook Promise is helping students remain socially engaged while they are practicing physical distancing."
More than 11 million people have been trained in Sandy Hook Promise's proven Know the Signs programs. Through these programs, Sandy Hook Promise has averted multiple school shooting plots, teen suicides and countless other acts of violence in schools.
Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) is a national nonprofit organization based in Newtown, Connecticut. SHP is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. SHP's mission is to create a culture engaged in preventing shootings, violence, and other harmful acts in schools. Through its proven Know the Signs programs, SHP educates and empowers youth and adults to recognize, intervene, and get help for individuals who may be socially isolated and/or at risk of hurting themselves or others. SHP is a moderate, above-the-politics organization that supports sensible program and policy solutions that address the "human side" of gun violence by preventing individuals from ever getting to the point of picking up a firearm to hurt themselves or others. Our words, actions, and impact nationwide are intended to honor all victims of gun violence by turning our tragedy into a moment of transformation. Make the Promise at www.sandyhookpromise.org.