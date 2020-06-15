- Preclinical data show anti-tumor activity in Sanofi's investigational compounds, including an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) and an anti-CEACAM5 antibody-drug conjugate - Data reinforce Sanofi's commitment to multiple myeloma; include new preclinical findings for Sarclisa® (isatuximab-irfc), and anti-CD38 antibody and CD38/CD28xCD3 trispecific T-cell engager - More than 20 presentations from Sanofi Oncology Research supporting additional investigation of priority compounds in breast, lung and blood cancers