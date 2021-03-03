CAMPBELL, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keyssa, a leader in high-speed, contactless connectivity, today announced that Sansi Technology, a global Leader in LED displays and lighting, has launched their SR Series of indoor rental LED display cabinets using Keyssa's wireless connectors to transmit the high-speed video signals between cabinets. Keyssa's embedded solid-state connector improves LED video wall reliability by reducing failure rates common with LED cabinets typically connected with mechanical connectors and cables. Eliminating cumbersome cables also minimizes the time and cost to install and breakdown a video wall – a major benefit to installers whose livelihood is based on erecting video walls in a timely manner.
"Sansi is excited to use Keyssa's high-speed wireless connectors in our new SR2.6 and SR2.9 video wall products targeting the LED rental market" said Fan Zhou, Product Manager, Sansi. "Reliability of LED cabinet-to-cabinet connections is a key differentiator in the rental market where video walls are installed and taken down daily, and mechanical connectors are prone to wear and tear and ultimately, failure. This is not an issue with Sansi's products. Keyssa's connectors provide solid-state reliability by eliminating the mechanical connector - one of the key failure points in every LED video wall. Additionally, our SR Series is designed to be installed and taken down much more quickly than traditional designs that require cabinet-to-cabinet cabling."
Keyssa's KSS104M, the core product chosen by Sansi, is a tiny semiconductor, just 3 mm x 3mm square with an antenna onboard, embedded beneath the surface of each cabinet…immune to water, dust or dirt, and able to transmit data up to 6 gigabits per second when two devices come into contact with each other. Unlike mechanical connectors, the KSS104M is solid-state, which means no wear and tear, and Mean Time Between Failure is measured in thousands of years rather than hundreds of insertions.
"The mechanical connector is one of the biggest liabilities in any video wall system," says Steve Venuti, vice president of marketing at Keyssa. This is especially true of the rental market, where cables and connectors consistently fail because of the constant wear and tear every time a video wall is installed and broken down. Keyssa's solid-state high-speed wireless connectors remove this failure point, improving overall reliability of the video wall as well as making installation much easier and simpler by removing unnecessary cabling."
About Keyssa
The mechanical connector has remained unchanged for over 100 years - metal touching metal – and has not kept pace with other fundamental components of computing devices. Signal integrity, EMI/RFI, and connector reliability, inside and outside of devices, continue to challenge product designers. Founded in 2009, Keyssa, Inc. brings advanced technology to an age-old problem by developing a solid-state connector that uses Extremely High Frequencies (EHF) to provide low-power, high-speed data transfer – securely and simply. With over 280 patent filings, Keyssa has reinvented the connector. Keyssa has volume implementations in a range of markets, including mobile, consumer electronics, displays, automotive, medical, and factory automation. Learn more at http://www.keyssa.com.
About Sansi Technology
Since its founding in 1993, SANSI has been dedicated to technological innovation in a wide range of LED applications, from commercial displays to home lighting. We fully integrate product design, production, sales, installation, and customer support in our effort to provide affordable, state-of-the-art LED technology. With over 480 in-house engineers, 2000 employees, and three advanced factories, SANSI has reached over 40 nations on five continents, and continues to grow. Having successfully launched dozens of cutting-edge projects, SANSI's mission is to raise the bar for LED applications. Learn more at http://www.sansi.com/.
