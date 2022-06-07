Santa Fe Painting Workshops, a popular art studio, today announced that renowned artist Andrea Cermanski is making it possible for aspiring artists to explore their inspirations thanks to the grand opening of its new downtown location at 341 East Alameda Street, only one block from Santa Fe's legendary Canyon Road and Santa Fe Plaza. The artist is hosting an opening reception on Friday, July 15 from 5-7 p.m.
SANTA FE, N.M., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Santa Fe Painting Workshops offers small, personalized art classes and multi-day custom retreats for creative locals, as well as tourists visiting Santa Fe, to explore their artistic side. Cermanski is a respected artist and is opening her downtown studio and gallery to people seeking to take classes in the art mecca that is Santa Fe.
Tourists come to Santa Fe to explore artistic expression. Santa Fe Painting Workshops makes it possible for artists to "find their own creative voice and connect within," said Cermanski, who shows her abstract paintings in the gallery space. "Classes provide an opportunity for tourists to interact and I look forward to teaching. The workshop space is also perfect for children and families to participate in making art while experiencing an up-close look at the life of a Santa Fe artist."
The artist continued, "I aim to demystify art by making painting approachable to everyone, regardless of age or skill level. I invite students to realize that anyone can make art, and teach them foundational principles of good design in a fun, relaxing environment. It is my personal goal to share the gift of painting with others because art helps calm the mind, relax the nervous system and feel connected."
Randy Randall, executive director of TOURISM Santa Fe, says about Cermanski's new location, "I am pleased to hear that we will have more painting classes offered in Santa Fe. Having all aspects of art is a key reason our city was recently recognized in Travel and Leisure as the 7th best destination in the world for Art Lovers."
Santa Fe Painting Workshops invites tourists and locals to check out its website at santafepaintingworkshops.com and book a painting class or retreat.
