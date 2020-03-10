ORCUTT, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Maria Philharmonic's Youth Showcase last month was an exciting display of the talented young performers of classical music in the Santa Maria Valley.
The Youth Showcase is a recital performance by audition for classical musicians ages 8 to 18, and is in its 8th year of production. The program is headed by Dr. Lynne Garrett, who is a Board Advisor to the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society and a classically trained pianist and violinist.
The 2020 Youth Showcase was held Sunday, February 16th at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Orcutt, CA. The event featured eight talented young musicians, each performing classical pieces for piano, french horn, cello and voice.
According to Dr. Garrett, "These recitals have become a very popular performance opportunity for youth in our community. The artistry and level of accomplishment of these young performers is astounding." Dr. Garrett, who offers piano instruction at her teaching studio in Orcutt, was among four local music teachers who had students participate in the event.
Students must go through an audition process in order to participate in the Youth Showcase. Judges for the audition are professional musicians who grade students in areas of technical ability, musical artistry and performance ability. Once accepted for the Showcase, students are provided professional coaching throughout the entire performance process.
Performers this year included: Colin Foster, age 12 from Morro Bay, on piano and cello; Kate Kim, age 8 from Santa Maria, on piano; Francesca Osgood, age 12 from San Luis Obispo, on piano; Suri Kim, age 11 from Santa Maria, on piano; Joseph Galicinao, age 16 from Santa Maria, on french horn; Isabella Osgood, age 16 from San Luis Obispo, on piano; Andy Shen, age 13 from San Luis Obispo, on piano; and Bridget Lee, age 17, soprano from Santa Maria.
The total experience, from audition to performance, is invaluable for the development of these young artists, and it is a truly wonderful experience for the audience as well. We look forward to following these talented musicians as they continue to pursue their musical interests.
If you know a bright young musician who might be interested in auditioning for next year's Youth Showcase, visit our site to learn more at: https://smphilharmonic.org/youth-showcase/
The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society provides live classical listening experiences for all audiences with the public concerts in its subscription season, and helps fill the void of arts education in our schools by providing unique musical opportunities for children in Northern Santa Barbara County.
The annual Youth Showcase is part of the Santa Maria Philharmonic's educational concerts and events programming, which also includes our recent Family and Youth Concerts, our Music Van Program and our upcoming After School Strings Program.
To learn more about our programs and to contribute, visit our website https://smphilharmonic.org/
Media Contact: Megan DeCicco, Community Ambassador
megan@solutionson2nd.com
805-325-9747