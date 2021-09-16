BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the end of August 2021, SAPinsider reached a new milestone in its 25-year history: 500,000 members. With over 46,000 companies in 205 different countries, SAPinsider is undisputedly the largest and fastest growing SAP membership group worldwide.
These record numbers amplify SAPinsider's commitment to delivering cutting-edge content that helps the SAP user community learn, grow in their careers, and maximize their investment in SAP technologies. "We are extremely grateful to our members and the entire SAP community for helping us reach this milestone during these unprecedented times." said Jamie Bedard, President and CEO of SAPinsider. "SAPinsider is and will always be about one thing—the success of our members".
Additionally, in the coming months, SAPinsider will be relaunching it's website, SAPInsiderOnline.com, a move that will enable and empower members to go even further in accomplishing their professional goals. The new site will provide members the opportunity to personalize their experience, find content, events, and membership opportunities that are relevant to them, along with several other key features.
Since its inception in 1996, SAPinsider has been committed to being focused on providing professionals with road-tested advice, strategic guidance, and learning opportunities through events, community-driven content, surveys, white papers, blogs, benchmark reports, and more.
"With the continuing contribution of our members, we've built a great community over the past quarter century," added Bedard. "I can't wait to see what the next 25 years bring."
