NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfi Labs, an AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform, announced its new free "COVID-19 Assistant" to give sports, tourism, and live entertainment clients the ability to answer their customers' Coronavirus-related questions in real-time on their websites.
"During these uncertain times, we know it's important for our partners to be able to address pressing questions from their customers about how the Coronavirus pandemic is affecting their favorite events, shows, games, and attractions," said Don White, CEO and Co-founder of Satisfi Labs. "Ultimately, with this development, we're aiming to create a process to help our clients address these types of emergency questions rapidly to maintain highly communicative and responsive relationships with their valued guests."
Prior to the COVID-19 Assistant launch, Coronavirus-related questions received by Satisfi Labs' Answer Engines increased more than 2,000 percent from the first to the second week in March. Over 10,000 Coronavirus-related questions during the two-week period fell into four major categories: venue facility changes; refund policies; event cancellations; and event rescheduling. With over 98% of all client questions falling into these categories, Satisfi Labs designed the COVID-19 Assistant with a guided-flow solution to streamline communication. Using this new, free digital assistant, venues and popular locations can provide consumers with on-demand responses, directly on their websites.
Using the COVID-19 Assistant, clients are able to rapidly adjust their answers in real-time as their responses to the situation changes by using the self-serve Answer Editor. Additionally, Satisfi Labs has developed Knotify, a new alert feature, allowing customers to request updates when specific information changes at a location. Knotify will help prepare locations for future re-openings as customers will be able to request venues to let them know about schedule changes, ticket sales, etc.
The COVID-19 Assistant is available on https://info.satisfilabs.com/covid-19-assistant. The bot can be quickly installed with a simple snippet code on clients' websites, along with the ability to include the link within social media messaging and/or emails.
About Satisfi Labs
Satisfi Labs is an AI-powered Knowledge Management Platform that makes conversations with places possible. Its proprietary Answer Engine allows popular locations to directly answer customer questions on-demand through conversational AI. The platform makes data AI-ready, powering virtual assistants for messaging apps, voice assistants, and chatbots.
Leading the development of conversational AI for major sports, tourism, and entertainment destinations, the platform helps places discover new customer insights, increase sales, and improve customer experience. Satisfi Labs is backed by major investors including Google, MLB, Red Light Management, and TechStars. www.satisfilabs.com.
