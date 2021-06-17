MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Obedience": a potent examination of the power of obedience and how it relates to one's spiritual welfare. "Obedience" is the creation of published author Saundra Anderson, a Master Sergeant in the United States Army with over seventeen years of service, and operations manager of Havilah House, a women's only transitional living program in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Anderson shares, "Have you ever wanted to know the key to getting everything that you desire in life? Well I found the answer through obedience! Obedience is very important to God, and I see it as a key to a successful life where you can live out your purpose and plan that He has for you. This book covers various people in the Bible and their experiences with obeying God. Through this book, we learn from their mistakes and we learn what God requires of us. This book is to encourage you to self-examine yourself to expose areas in your life where you may be walking in disobedience and to guide you through ways that allows you to submit to God and his plan for your life by igniting your desire to obey him to reap the rewards for your obedience."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Saundra Anderson's new book is a spiritual exercise in the power of obedience.
Anderson details the consequences found within the Bible of both obedience and disobedience for the reader's consideration. She writes in hopes of encouraging others in their faith and obedience to the Lord.
View a synopsis of "Obedience" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Obedience" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
