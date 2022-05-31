Sav.com, a domain name registrar that also offers an aftermarket platform for buying and selling domains, introduced today a new logo that reinforces the company's connection with helping entrepreneurs establish a web presence. The logo design is a creative vertical treatment of the bracket delimiters used to enclose the HTML tags that web browsers use to display website pages.
CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sav.com, a domain name registrar that also offers an aftermarket platform for buying and selling domains, introduced today a new logo that reinforces the company's connection with helping entrepreneurs establish a web presence. The logo design is a creative vertical treatment of the bracket delimiters used to enclose the HTML tags that web browsers use to display website pages.
"Creating a logo that makes people think of HTML tags made perfect sense," said Sav.com Founder and CEO Anthos Chrysanthou. "HTML tags help build a web presence. Sav.com helps build a web presence. When bloggers, entrepreneurs, and SMBs look at the new logo, we hope they will instantly make this connection and visit our site to see how we can help. And for fun, we hope they will see the creative way that the logo includes the letters S A V."
"For example, with regards to the critical first step that everyone needs to take to establish a web presence, Sav.com provides the tools needed to find and acquire the ideal domain name. All they need to do is enter keywords into our domain search bar and our recommendation engine will provide suggestions for registering new domains in over 350 TLDs. And, to provide even more options, it will also find relevant existing domains for sale in our extensive aftermarket platform."
In addition to helping bloggers, entrepreneurs, and SMBs acquire domain names, Sav.com helps them to quickly and easily get online by offering a low cost drag-and-drop WYSIWYG website builder tool. The tool includes a wide selection of customizable SEO optimized templates, including templates that provide a comprehensive list of instant e-commerce capabilities.
Sav.com further helps its customers establish an online presence by easing cost concerns. It offers free privacy protection, free SSL, and industry leading low domain registration and renewal rates. And with a Trustpilot rating that ranks #1 versus well known registrar brands, Sav.com's team of experts are ready and able to help at every step.
About Sav.com
Sav.com is a domain registrar and aftermarket platform that removes friction from the buying and selling of domain names. Its low 4% sales commission rate is unmatched, helping to fill its marketplace with quality domain names from sellers looking to maximize the take-home value of each sale. In turn, the extensive inventory of quality domain names makes it easier for entrepreneurs and small business buyers to find and buy the ideal domain name to launch or expand their online presence. It also offers a comprehensive website builder tool, industry leading low pricing for all its service, and top-rated customer service. Visit http://www.sav.com.
