LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reel makes it easy for shoppers to start a savings plan for the things they want to buy, while looking for deals and rewarding them for being smart with their money.
The Los Angeles-based company is on a mission to empower shoppers to go after their aspirations, while avoiding getting into unnecessary debt in the process.
"We're giving the power back to the consumer by allowing them to see the potential of their cashflow through time," explains Reel's CEO, Daniela Corrente.
"Credit cards offer points and cash back as a way to reward people for getting into more debt, so why can't your healthy budgeting habits be rewarded as well?" She further added, "By rewarding shoppers who are using savings as a mindful way to buy, we are reinforcing their healthy financial habits."
The way the rewards work is simple, for every $1 customers save up with Reel, 1 Coin will be accredited to their rewards account. Reel Coins can then be redeemed for site credit (500 Coins = $5, 1000 Coins = $10, and so forth). Plus, Reel is sweetening the deal for first-time customers, by giving them a bonus 500 Coins when they start saving for their first item, and an additional 500 when they complete saving for it.
"Our customers are front and center in every decision we make as a company and rewarding people for saving has been in our minds since we founded the company." Reel's CMO, Alejandro Quilici.
In a world where credit cards and Buy Now Pay Later options are dangled like a carrot in front of consumers every single day, Reel is giving shoppers an alternative way to buy the things they want without piling on debt.
More about Reel Inc.: https://www.joinreel.co/ is an online savings solution that makes it easy for people to Save to Buy the things they want, like a new computer, a pair of shoes, or a comfy couch. Reel empowers consumers to achieve their aspirations, debt-free.
