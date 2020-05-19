MIAMI, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SBS Entertainment, the live music entertainment division of Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS), a leading Hispanic-owned media company, will celebrate Father's Day throughout the month of June with a special edition of its 'Mi Casa Es Tu Casa Live Music Series.' Alejandro Fernandez, Banda MS, Gerardo Ortiz and Christian Nodal will headline the exclusive live audio stream performance series across some
of SBS's leading radio stations and the LaMusica app.
"Celebrations have become especially meaningful and have played a significant role in keeping us virtually connected throughout the coronavirus pandemic," said Alessandra Alarcón. "We're thrilled to be working with some of the biggest names in Latin music to celebrate fathers, our heroes at home, on the frontlines and in communities across the nation, through their love and passion for music."
The Mi Casa Es Tu Casa Live Music Series was created with the goal to entertain and support the Hispanic community, who has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, with the live audio stream performance and motivational messages by some of the biggest artists who represent all genres of Latin music. The widely popular series premiered on April 24 with performances by Pitbull and Calibre 50, respectively, and has continued every week with artists such as Maluma, Banda Carnaval, Reik, Natti Natasha and many more. Thousands of fans across the U.S. have been tuning in since its inception via SBS's leading terrestrial stations and LaMusica app.
"This series is very special to my sister, brother and me because we share an extremely close bond with our father and chairman of SBS, Raul Alarcón," continued Alessandra. "From our house to yours, we encourage the Hispanic community to join us as we tune in to each performance in June. It will be memorable and full of surprises for dads and the whole family."
Mi Casa Es Tu Casa Live Music Series June Dates
All concerts will take place at 7 p.m. ET/CDT/PT and will also be streamed on the LaMusica App
ARTIST
MARKET & PARTICIPATING SBS RADIO STATION
Alejandro Fernandez
Los Angeles – KLAX 97.9 FM; San Francisco – KRZZ 93.3 FM; Chicago – WLEY 107.9 FM
Banda MS
Los Angeles – KLAX 97.9 FM; San Francisco – KRZZ 93.3 FM; Chicago – WLEY 107.9 FM
Gerardo Ortiz
Los Angeles – KLAX 97.9 FM; San Francisco – KRZZ 93.3 FM; Chicago – WLEY 107.9 FM
Christian Nodal
Los Angeles – KLAX 97.9 FM; San Francisco – KRZZ 93.3 FM; Chicago – WLEY 107.9 FM
LATIN MUSIC HAPPENS HERE AT SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM
About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.
Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 250 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.
