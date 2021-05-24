SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scale Media, a tech-driven company powering next-generation CPG brands in health, beauty and wellness, announces today they have been named to Forbes' list of 'America's Best Startup Employers 2021' – for the second year in a row. Scale also made Inc. Magazine's annual list of 'Best Workplaces for 2021,' which recognizes American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether on-site or remotely.
Partnering with market research company Statista, Forbes identified the up-and-coming companies compiled from a list of 2,500 American businesses employing at least 50 people, evaluating them based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. In the final list of 500 employers, Scale ranked in the top 25 percent.
"Like so many businesses who have had to pivot and adjust during a pandemic, we had to make adjustments to be able to keep up with the same pace of growth. We are thrilled that we have accomplished above and beyond what we expected," said Ziv Haklili, CoFounder of Scale. "We strive to make our employees happy, and it is great to see that we have maintained our employee satisfaction and growth through trying times that have been difficult for everyone."
Scale was also recognized as 'Best Workplaces 2021' by Inc. Magazine, which singled out 429 honorees from a list of thousands of companies, focusing primarily on excellence in company culture (in either a physical or remote setting) and support for employees' growth and advancement in the face of adversity. Nominations included employee surveys, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on management effectiveness and professional development as well as organizational perks and benefits.
"This recognition means so much to us because we have really focused this past year on building our company from the inside out. We are a tight-knit, laid-back company that embraces individual initiative and accountability, encouraging each other's passion for learning, developing, and growing. We work hard, and we play hard. Since this year of the pandemic has been so challenging for people on all levels, our employees have especially appreciated our 'Scaling Wellness' program, which includes mental health days, yoga sessions, and daily meditation. We truly care about our Scale family and know that people cannot perform at their best if they don't feel their best," said Kimberly De Wind, Director, People and Culture at Scale.
About Scale:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Scale is a tech-driven direct-to-consumer company that builds and deploys next-generation CPG brands in the beauty, health and wellness industries. Through their proprietary eCommerce and digital marketing engine, Scale transforms consumers' end-to-end online shopping experience while increasing brand loyalty and retention. Founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneurs Ben Flohr and Ziv Haklili, the company has rapidly powered and scaled concepts into multi-million-dollar consumer lifestyle brands, including 1MD, Hair La Vie, Live Conscious, Tru Alchemy and Essential Elements. Today, Scale's growing portfolio of 100+ products helps millions of people live healthier lives. Learn more about Scale and their house of brands at ScaleMedia.com.
