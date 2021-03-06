COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SCANTrivia, a popular virtual event gamification platform, has been helping drive engagement at virtual conferences and other events since the height of the pandemic in April of last year. Engagement has been a major challenge for events pivoting to virtual over the past 12 months, and SCANTrivia has leveraged its expertise in this area to support planners when they need it the most.
"We were fortunate that our platform was already set up for virtual gamification," mentioned Sean Fields, Director of Business Development for SCANVenger Hunt. "Once the industry decided to move toward virtual conference solutions, the integration was seamless."
The gamification platform, which has historically been used at in-person events, works by simply using participants' smartphone cameras to scan codes throughout the event and direct them to the associated questions, so there is no need for any additional downloads. It seamlessly integrates with virtual event platforms and can be used for all types of events.
Event organizers can work with speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors to incorporate QR codes throughout their virtual environment and award points to attendees for participating and answering questions.
Tina Mercardo, Meetings & Events Director at NAFA Fleet Management Association, experienced the power of SCANTrivia first-hand when NAFA implemented SCANTrivia for their annual event, which took place online in 2020. The gamification tool replaced their lead retrieval system, they saw great results.
"Of the almost 1,000 attendees who registered, we got 20% to participate in SCANTrivia, and that's huge for a first-time program for us," she shared. "They had about 5,500 engagement points — either they answered a question or clicked on a link — and that accounted for 25% of our total expo hall engagements."
Another benefit of SCANTrivia virtual gamification is the post-event reporting, which includes metrics such as how many clicks an exhibitor's video received and is essential to proving event ROI.
"They were really excited because it's a measurable metric in a virtual conference environment, and exhibitors aren't used to how you measure ROI in the virtual world yet," noted Mercardo.
The SCANTrivia team works to support planners every step of the way, ensuring that they get as much value as possible when organizing and executing their events.
As both a virtual and an in-person offering, SCANTrivia is fully capable of supporting both event formats and also provides the flexibility needed to connect hybrid audiences as the events industry moves towards an uncertain future.
