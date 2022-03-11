MIAMI, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Phone Events is thrilled to announce Moira's Party Boat, Ew Cruising! the first ever fan celebration of Schitt's Creek at sea. The event is a homage, to the Rose family matriarch, Moira Rose, and her keen sense of fashion and fun. The inaugural cruise is scheduled to set sail from Miami on the Celebrity Summit.
The 2023 sailing is on the recently refurbished Celebrity Summit. The four night cruise will visit Key West, Florida and Nassau, Bahamas.
During the cruise guests will participate in Schitt's Creek themed trivia, bar crawls, dance parties, costume contests, panels, musical shows and more all inspired by the hit television show. The event will begin with a wig party featuring fruit wine, and end with a with soiree inspired by Moira's hit movie, The Crowening.
The cruise is created by and for diehard fans of the show. Guests will experience other events such as A Night of 1000 Moira's, A Little Bit of Rosé Pool Party, Jocelyn's Bingo, and even a performance by the Jazzagals!
Guests will be instructed to dress as their favorite Schitt's Creek characters throughout the four night cruise.
Moira's Party Boat is produced by Flip Phone Events, which has produced the wildly successful, Golden Fans at Sea, a Golden Girls themed cruise and Cindy Levine of Dream Vacations.
The cruise will provide an exciting opportunity for diehard fans of Schitt's Creek to come together and celebrate this groundbreaking show.
